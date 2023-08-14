Flavor Burger Café Announce It Is Now Serving Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner All Day In Windsor, California

Windsor, California – Flavor Burger Café, a family-run restaurant based in Windsor, California, is excited to announce that it is now offering Breakfast Lunch Dinner Served all Day Windsor CA, so locals never have to miss out on their favorite meals.

From fresh pies made daily, grass-fed burger meat that is ground on site every day, a dog-friendly patio, and an extensive Happy Hour, Flavor Burger Café wanted to say thank you by providing its loyal customers in Windsor a delicious menu that isn’t limited by certain times or days, that is why the restaurant has chosen to serve all its meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner all day, every day.

Owner of Flavor Burger Café, Ciriaco Gutierrez, said, “We opened our restaurant in January of 2020. Owning a restaurant has been a dream that’s now become a reality. We are very appreciative of the family, friends, and customers who have shown their support of us. We think about the hearts we’ve touched and hope we continue to touch people in our community. We think about those who have touched our hearts and know we would not have what we have today without them. We hope to continue to spread light, support, and delicious food to everyone!”

Those looking for homemade Comfort Food Windsor CA can order from Flavor Burger Café online at the restaurant’s website, can call for either take out or curbside dining or choose their favorite delicious dishes on Uber Eats and DoorDash for delivery.

Homestyle Food

With crispy onion rings, biscuits and gravy, pot roast, creamy shakes, and homemade pies, Flavor Burger Café is the number one restaurant for Homestyle Food Windsor CA, and makes sure it only offers its customers fresh ingredients, appealing presentation and delicious flavors, along with friendly service and menu choices that suit everyone.

If customers are looking for creative Sonoma County cuisine like the Siracha Burger or Garden Sammy, Flavor Burger Café also makes these mouth-watering classics as well as lighter options, such as a variety of irresistible omelets and crisp, moreish salads which are available with a range of dressings and toppings.

As Breakfast Lunch Dinner Comfort Food Served All Day Windsor CA, Flavor Burger Café has a large selection of diner classics that have been made fresh in-house, including eggs benedict, breakfast burritos, country fried steak, delectable scrambles with extensive meat and vegetable choices, ribeye steak, fish and chips, chicken alfredo and a tempting range of sandwiches served with a generous portion of fries.

Along with this massive selection of delicious offerings, Flavor Burger Café also has an assortment of juicy beef burgers that, just like its hash browns, country potatoes, and chilaquiles salsa, are carefully made in-house. With the Best Burgers In Windsor CA, customers can choose from favorites like the BBQ Burger, Double Cheeseburger, Chili Burger, and French Dip, as well as new additions, such as the Guac Fajita Burger, Patty Melt and Smurf Burger.

For the customers looking for a sweet treat, Flavor Burger Café also has a delectable variety of pies, ice cream (strawberry, mint chip, vanilla, or chocolate), and creamy milkshakes (strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate) that make the perfect dessert.

More information

To find out more about Flavor Burger Café and its announcement of serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day in Windsor, California, please visit the website at http://www.flavorburgercafe.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/flavor-burger-cafe-announce-it-is-now-serving-breakfast-lunch-and-dinner-all-day-in-windsor-california/

About Flavor Burger Cafe

My name is Ciriaco Gutierrez and I am the owner of Flavor Burger Café. I have been in the restaurant business for twenty-six years. When I came to the United States, I never thought I’d find myself chasing a dream and following a passion as wonderful and rewarding as this one.

Contact Flavor Burger Cafe

6560 Hembree Lane Suite 178

Windsor

California 95492

United States

(707) 836-4096

Website: https://www.flavorburgercafe.com/