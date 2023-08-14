NCI unveils comprehensive proteogenomic dataset to help cancer researchers unravel molecular mysteries

The comprehensive proteogenomic dataset could enable many new cancer research discoveries. Credit: iStock

What

The National Institutes of Health is releasing a comprehensive dataset that standardizes genomic, proteomic, imaging, and clinical data from individual studies of more than 1,000 tumors across 10 cancer types. Researchers from around the world will be able to use this publicly available resource to uncover new molecular insights into how cancers develop and progress. The dataset was generated by the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The pan-cancer proteogenomic dataset, which is described in a paper published in Cancer Cell, builds on decades of technological advances in proteomic science. The launch of this dataset supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s Cancer Moonshot℠ goal of accelerating cancer research through improved sharing of data. Two additional research papers published in Cell by CPTAC investigators provide an initial demonstration of the dataset's potential as a valuable resource for scientific discovery. In the first paper, multi-omic analyses are used to link cancer driver mutations with protein patterns. The second paper delves into protein modifications that regulate cell signaling and physiology to show associations with DNA repair, metabolism, and immunity across different tumor types.

The pan-cancer proteogenomic dataset will be publicly available through the NCI Cancer Research Data Commons repositories. Proteomics data can be accessed via the Proteomic Data Commons at https://pdc.cancer.gov/pdc/cptac-pancancer. Genomic and transcriptomic data can be accessed via the Genomic Data Commons at https://portal.gdc.cancer.gov and the Cancer Data Service at https://dataservice.datacommons.cancer.gov/.

Who

Henry Rodriguez, Ph.D., M.B.A., and Ana I. Robles, Ph.D., Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, National Cancer Institute

The Studies

“Proteogenomic Data and Resources for Pan-Cancer Analysis” appears August 14 in Cancer Cell. “Pan-Cancer Proteogenomics Connects Oncogenic Drivers to Functional States” and “Pan-Cancer Analysis of Post-Translational Modifications Reveals Shared Patterns of Protein Regulation” appear August 14 in Cell.

About the National Cancer Institute (NCI): NCI leads the National Cancer Program and NIH’s efforts to dramatically reduce the prevalence of cancer and improve the lives of cancer patients and their families, through research into prevention and cancer biology, the development of new interventions, and the training and mentoring of new researchers. For more information about cancer, please visit the NCI website at cancer.gov or call NCI’s contact center, the Cancer Information Service, at 1-800-4-CANCER (1-800-422-6237).

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit nih.gov.