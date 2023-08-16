Jason Woods Joins ARCOS as CFO to Lead Its Next Wave of Growth
New CFO to lead growth strategy for ARCOS at a time when many utilities face unprecedented challenges with the energy transition
Jason's leadership skills and track record of successfully growing enterprises will pave the way to further strengthen our financial performance and accelerate the company's growth”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCOS® LLC, a leader in workforce management solutions for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries, today announced that Jason Woods has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Woods is responsible for leading its financial and growth strategies at a time when many utilities face unprecedented challenges with the energy transition, providing a unique growth opportunity for ARCOS as power providers accelerate digital transformation in order to meet new system demands.
— Odus “Boogie” Wittenburg, CEO
Woods has been a crucial partner in the journey of many high growth companies. Most recently, he served as CFO at Field Nation where he helped triple revenue in 5 years.
“Not every SaaS company has the chance to make a real impact like ARCOS whose focus on critical infrastructure touches millions of lives, which is very appealing to me as a CFO specializing in high growth companies since there is still so much potential to grow and bring more value to our loyal market base,” commented Woods. “I'm thrilled to be part of a team that empowers the people who power our nation as they navigate the energy transition, a once in a lifetime opportunity for myself and ARCOS to help utilities meet their challenges head on.”
Climate change, decarbonization policies, electric vehicles, and the energy transition to utility-scale solar and wind power generation have placed a tremendous burden on electric utilities to expand and harden grid topology. As a result, many utilities are faced with a large scale construction challenge for transmission and distribution, all while responding to the effects of climate change with increasing frequency, severity, and variety of outage events. ARCOS is uniquely positioned to assist with its digital construction management and damage assessment solutions that accelerate capital projects and decrease power restoration time.
“We are excited to welcome Jason to the ARCOS leadership team at a critical inflection point for the company and the electric transmission and distribution industry,” said ARCOS CEO Odus “Boogie” Wittenburg. “Jason's leadership skills and track record of successfully growing enterprises will pave the way to further strengthen our financial performance and accelerate the company's growth as we partner with electric utilities in the energy transition.”
About ARCOS LLC
ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatic planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers, and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety, and accuracy of operations. Learn more at http://www.arcos-inc.com.
