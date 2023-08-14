Typhoon Debris Pick-up Continues – Asan, Talofofo Begin this Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continues their debris clean-up mission throughout Guam, conducting separation and pickup of Mawar related debris from residential properties. Debris separation crews are scheduled to start this week in Asan and Talofofo, with the villages of Agat and Sinajana scheduled to begin next week.

Residents are encouraged to complete their debris sorting and staging as soon as possible to make sure they can take advantage of this service. The residential debris project is a free program available for all residential properties including apartments and condominiums.

Debris Operations currently ongoing in the following villages:

Barrigada

Dededo

Inarajan (Inalahan)

Merizo (Malesso)

Piti

Santa Rita (Sånta Rita-Sumai)

Umatac (Humatak)

Yigo

Tamuning

Debris Operations are scheduled to begin today in the following villages:

Asan (Asan-Maina)

Talofofo (Talo’fo’fo)

Debris Operations are projected to begin next week in the following villages:

Agat (Hågat)

Sinajana

Mangilao

Guam residents are asked to please separate debris by type and place it within the right of way (ROW) within 10 ft of the curb prior to the start of pick-up.

Eligible storm related debris includes vegetative debris, large appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal (cans, tin.)

Debris should not block the roadway, fire hydrants, powerlines, utilities or transformer boxes. In addition, debris should not be blocked by parked cars, abandoned cars, or by other means.

To make the process quick and efficient there will be separate trucks for each category of eligible debris (debris refinement, vegetative debris, appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal.) These trucks may arrive at different times in the clean-up process.

Households will be responsible for safely disposing of ineligible debris. Certain forms of ineligible debris may be taken to one of the three Guam Solid Waste Authority (GSWA) residential transfer stations in Harmon, Hagåt, and Malojloj. Transfer station operation hours are Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A nominal fee is required for disposal of household trash.

Residents are urged to dispose of their solid waste properly. Illegal dumping is a violation of Guam law. In accordance with 10 GCA §51115(b), illegal dumping is subject to fines of up to $1,000 per day, per violation, along with the clean-up cost associated with the violation.

To view the Debris Mission Dashboard detailing current debris mission operations, visit: Guam Debris Mission DR4715 - Dashboard (PUBLIC) (arcgis.com)

For an FAQ answering common questions about the debris mission, visit: U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Debris Mission FAQ | FEMA.gov

For more information on proper debris separation, visit: Debris Removal Guidelines for Residential Property (fema.gov)

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

