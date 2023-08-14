Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Returns to Kazakhstan for Nuclear Security Stakeholder Engagements

DTRA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and the National Nuclear Center conduct a field visit at the Semipalatinsk Test Site to plan for upcoming project work.

DTRA’s Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program and Kazakhstan near their thirtieth year of collaboration under the U.S.-Kazakhstan Umbrella Agreement, originally signed in December 1993. The U.S. continues to value Kazakhstan’s exemplary global leadership in nonproliferation and its commitment to nuclear security partnerships. Kazakhstan is a trusted partner in progressing toward a safer and more secure tomorrow because of its efforts to secure nuclear sites and infrastructure.

As part of this long-term relationship, DTRA and CTR’s Global Nuclear Security (GNS) program conducted stakeholder engagements and site visits in Kazakhstan Jul. 24 to Aug. 4, 2023. This most recent visit consisted of meetings and technical discussions with the Ministry of Energy, National Guard, and National Nuclear Center to advance training, equipping, and material security objectives for nonproliferation purposes.

DTRA receives a briefing from the National Guard’s Kurchatov unit to inform communications infrastructure improvements at the Semipalatinsk Test Site.