SecureSpace Self Storage Taps Chris Runckel as President of Operations

Versatile industry veteran joins fast-growing company to drive national expansion

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage , one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the US, is pleased to announce that Chris Runckel has joined its executive team as President of Operations. Runckel’s remarkable 30-year career in the self-storage industry is highlighted by exceptional achievements in operations management, strategic planning, team leadership, and business development.

This key appointment follows a significant fundraise by registered investment advisor GLP Capital Partners (“GCP US”), who announced the final close of its first North American self-storage real estate fund, GCP SecureSpace Property Partners (the “Fund”), late last year. The Fund was oversubscribed at its $1.5B hard cap, making it the largest self-storage fund ever raised at the time , and was raised to fuel the growth of SecureSpace as GCP US’s integrated self-storage operating platform.

In his role as President of Operations, Runckel will continue to guide SecureSpace’s strategic national expansion in the highest barrier to entry markets. This includes adding more than 30 new stores from active developments along with value-add acquisitions, complementing the existing 52 fully operational SecureSpace locations. Runckel will use his expert knowledge to enhance existing scalable systems and processes, fortify long-term growth, and cultivate an engaging company culture that attracts and retains high-caliber talent.

Before joining SecureSpace, Runckel held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Andover Properties where he led an aggressive expansion strategy that increased the company’s portfolio from 30 to more than 150 locations in just two years.

Prior to his tenure at Andover, Runckel spent more than a decade in significant leadership positions at LifeStorage. His contributions included executive roles in marketing and operations as well as managing some of the company’s top-performing assets.

SecureSpace Partner Zack Linford applauds Runckel's diverse professional background. "Our comprehensive nationwide search led us to Chris, whose leadership credentials and success in both executive and entrepreneurial roles immediately struck a chord with us," said Linford. "His proven capabilities and his cultural synergy with SecureSpace make him a pivotal part of our mission to provide outstanding experiences for our customers and foster a supportive and engaging environment for our team."

Runckel is excited to join SecureSpace, praising its diverse, talented team and its commitment to customer service. "The SecureSpace team has done an extraordinary job laying groundwork for the next phase of growth,” said Runckel. “They’ve developed a singularly impressive technology platform, and I am excited to be able to use my experience to assist the team in building comprehensive strategies that will ensure the company's continued success," he continued.

SecureSpace focuses on exceptional customer service and modern assets and amenities, including upgraded security features. SecureSpace locations are renowned for their state-of-the-art security systems, featuring AI-enabled cameras and sensors monitored 24/7 by staff. This advanced security technology, alongside user-friendly online leasing and meticulous cleaning routines, elevates the self-storage experience well beyond traditional formats.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Torrance, CA, is one of the fastest-growing self-storage platforms in the US with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any store they visit. For more information about SecureSpace, please visit https://securespace.com/.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.

Aaron Kushner SecureSpace Self Storage (866) 521-8292 press@securespace.com