Advanced Air Mobility Institute Seeks Award Nominees
Winners to be announced during Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
We owe these modern pioneers a debt of gratitude and it is our hope these awards will show our appreciation while also inspiring the next generation.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Women and Drones, the Advanced Air Mobility Institute is pleased to announce a call for nominations for four additional awards that will be presented live at the 7th Annual Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards in Washington, D.C. on October 25, 2023.
— Advanced Air Mobility Institute Founder and President Dan Sloat
Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is a rapidly emerging sector of the aerospace industry, with the goal of safely and efficiently integrating highly automated aircraft into the National Air Space. According to Advanced Air Mobility Institute Founder and President Dan Sloat, "It is truly an honor to work in collaboration with Women and Drones to recognize the efforts of AAM advocates. We are looking for the unsung heroes, fresh faces, individuals with bright ideas, and grassroots teams who are pushing the limits of aviation to benefit everyday citizens. We owe these modern pioneers a debt of gratitude and it is our hope these awards will show our appreciation while also inspiring the next generation."
The Advanced Air Mobility Institute is seeking nominations in the following categories:
Unsung Hero – Awarded to a more experienced individual who exemplifies selfless dedication to the advancement of emerging aviation technology. Careful consideration given to ongoing contributions that do not make headlines but are critical to the mission.
Fresh Face – Awarded to an upcoming leader who exemplifies bold enthusiasm to accelerate access to emerging aviation technology. The intent with this award is to acknowledge the importance of youthful advocacy.
Bright Idea – Awarded to an inventor who developed and successfully secured protection of a novel idea as Intellectual Property that shows promise as a widely adopted element of emerging aviation technology.
Grassroots – Awarded to a team who is a known driving force behind increased public awareness and ultimately, public trust. Through original marketing and strategic communications this team is creating new believers.
Nominations for these categories are due no later than 11:59pm Eastern on September 1, 2023. More information about the Advanced Air Mobility Institute award nomination criteria as well as the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies awards can be found by visiting the Advanced Air Mobility Institute Awards page, https://aaminstitute.org/.
About the Advanced Air Mobility Institute, Inc
The Advanced Air Mobility Institute, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation dedicated to educating and advocating for the broadest public benefit through the AAM ecosystem globally. Ultimately, the AAM Institute is committed to protecting people, their rights, and the systems we rely on. We seek to accelerate access to these new technologies in an ethical and responsible way.
About Women and Drones
Women and Drones is a leading organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. Success is being achieved by partnering with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight. Find out more by visiting www.WomenandDrones.com.
Advanced Air Mobility Institute Media Contact:
Jeenho Hahm, VP of Communications
news@aaminstitute.org
