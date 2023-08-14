Kent Rockwell CEO of URA Features as the Cover of Exeleon Magazine

Featuring as the Cover of Transformational CEOs of the Year, Exeleon Magazine looks into the story of Kent Rockwell and Universal Registered Agents.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Exeleon Magazine is releasing its latest issue featuring the Most Transformational CEOs. This edition of the issue includes features of established CEOs and entrepreneurs.Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Kent Rockwell, CEO of Universal Registered Agents (URA), a premier provider of corporate and registered agent service across 50 states.Since establishing the company in 2013, Kent has inculcated a mindset of growth at URA and built an exceptional team that strives to deliver exceptional results.As the CEO of the company, Kent’s role revolves around empowering his team and providing them with the support they need to succeed. This involves spending significant time on recruiting, training, and motivating his team.Exeleon Magazine proudly features Kent Rockwell’s story on the Cover of its latest issue. Daryl Yeung, Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon mentions, “Kent Rockwell’s vision, approach, and journey echoes transformational leadership and it is absolutely fitting to have Kent as the face of this edition.”Also, included in this issue are interviews and stories of CEOs like Philip Wride, Donald Thompson, Heather Altepeter, Khris Thayer, and more.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.About URAUniversal Registered Agents (URA) was established in 2013 by industry veterans with a combined 70 years of experience aiding business owners in launching and maintaining compliant enterprises. With our cutting-edge technology and personalized service, we cater to diverse industries and locations, ensuring customers' precise needs are met.More than just business formation, URA is your steadfast companion for the long term. We grasp the daily challenges of upholding compliance, with a dedicated team of experts meticulously managing all compliance aspects. Our goal is to simplify your role, freeing you to focus on your core competency - driving your business forward. Choose URA for a partnership dedicated to your success, where innovation, reliability, and unwavering support converge.