First Ascent Group Achieves ISO 14001 Accreditation: A Commitment to Sustainable Leadership Development
First Ascent Group, a prominent leader in bespoke leadership and people development, has announced its attainment of the ISO 14001 accreditation.
First Ascent Group, a prominent leader in bespoke leadership and people development, has announced its attainment of the ISO 14001 accreditation. This achievement underscores the organisation's commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship. First Ascent Group navigated the accreditation process under the expert guidance of Grace Parish, Operations Manager, and in collaboration with IMSM, a specialised ISO consultancy.
— David Sales, Director of First Ascent Group
David Coulter, Area Manager for IMSM said, "We are delighted to have supported First Ascent with what was an exceptionally smooth and swift process to reaching ISO 14001 accreditation. Their dedication to sustainable practices is commendable".
David Sales, First Ascent Group Director commented, “We are thrilled to have achieved the ISO 14001 accreditation, which holds even greater significance as we embark on a new chapter following our acquisition of The Oakridge Centre in December. This acquisition has expanded our portfolio and capabilities, reaffirming our dedication to delivering unparalleled service and standards in leadership training and people development. Our journey is characterised by a passion for growth, innovation, and a more sustainable future”.
The ISO 14001 certification not only reinforces the organisation's environmental responsibility but also enhances its reputation as an industry forerunner. First Ascent Group stands poised to continue empowering and inspiring leaders, all while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
