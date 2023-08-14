Cooper Consulting Group Boosts Team Engagement Through DISC and Myers-Briggs Training
Cooper Consulting Group's Leadership Development Programs address the task of inspiring teams in both remote and conventional environments, promoting success.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Consulting Group is excited to introduce a suite of 16 specialized Leadership Development Programs, meticulously designed for businesses aiming to enhance team engagement in both remote and traditional environments. In today's rapidly shifting business landscape where employee engagement is crucial, the importance of robust leadership cannot be overstated. Investing proactively in leadership training not only anchors a firm's competitive edge but also attracts and nurtures talent, expedites strategic plans, and amplifies organizational achievements.
With an impressive 45 years of collective expertise, Cooper Consulting Group stands tall as a premier nationwide leader in training and development. Their command over pivotal tools such as MBTI®, DISC®, Hogan®, FIRO-B®, and CPI 260® speaks volumes about their prowess. Organizations aiming to benefit from their depth of expertise can contact them at (877) 461-1020 or visit CooperConsultingGroup.com.
Leadership development has come to the forefront in recent times, touted as an essential mechanism to amplify employee involvement, bridge talent deficiencies, and curtail staff attrition, thereby cutting down related expenses. However, intrinsic leadership qualities require deliberate and careful nurturing.
Many organizations grapple with identifying the best strategies to sharpen their leadership skills. Presently, leadership coaching, mentorship, and group workshops are popular trends. But as the pendulum swings towards more flexible work environments, the trajectory of leadership training in this digital age remains fluid.
AlphaBetaStock.com stated that a study of "executive coaching yielded a 788% return on investment due to enhancements in aspects such as productivity and employee contentment. 77% of those surveyed indicated that coaching notably influenced at least one out of nine business metrics."
Recognizing these trends, Cooper Consulting Group designs its programs with precision. Key training areas encompass cultivating leaders with emotional intelligence, honing decision-making prowess, optimizing team synergy, spotting leadership potential, understanding interpersonal dynamics, and mentoring visionary leaders and managers. Their comprehensive curriculum also touches upon leadership effectiveness, constructive feedback mechanisms, personal growth, executive grooming, talent identification and nurturing, promoting a leadership-focused ethos, and bolstering holistic leadership.
At the helm of this endeavor is Dr. Christie Cooper. Her vast on-field knowledge is enriched by her Ed.D in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University. A master of multiple disciplines including MBTI, Emotional Intelligence, affiliations with the Ken Blanchard Company, and certifications from Target Training International, she presents a holistic skill set.
Moreover, Cooper Consulting Group offers Job Benchmarking through its unique assessment. Their extensive certification offerings range from DiSC® Assessment, MBTI®, Hogan® Assessments, to Ken Blanchard SLII® Experience, and many more. CCG is not associated with Centre for Leadership Studies nor their "Situational leadership" program.
