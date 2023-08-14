Carlton Hunke 1943-2023

Carlton “Mike” James Hunke passed away August 10, 2023.

He was born to Ben and LaMoine Hunke on May 26, 1943, in Richardton, North Dakota. Carlton grew up a true North Dakota farm boy, participating in school sports, 4-H, and playing with his family band.

Carlton attended the United States Air Force Academy and University of North Dakota College of Law. He graduated first in his class, and held the prestigious position of Editor of the ND Law Review. He was a practicing attorney with the Vogel Law Firm in Fargo, ND for 44 years.

Carlton served on numerous boards for the arts and philanthropic organizations, which mirrored his passion for music, theater, and visual arts. He was an accomplished singer, and particularly excelled in opera. He performed in over 30 operas with the Fargo Moorhead Civic Opera Company. He also sang with the Air Force Cadet Chorale and was an oratorio member at the Aspen Music Festival. In addition to his love for music, he was an avid biker, skier, tennis player, and traveler.

In 1964 he married Susan Rice and they welcomed daughter Stephanie and son Matthew. His love for his family was reflected by his commitment to support and join them in opportunities to excel in their own strengths and talents.

In 2000 he married Kate Haugen and the two were blessed with over 23 years to share their mutual love of each other, sports, the arts, and travel. They particularly relished time at their condos in Aspen, Colorado.

Carlton and Kate retired in 2014 and moved to Minneapolis, enjoying time with family and the many activities the city has to offer. He continued sharing his beautiful baritone voice, including touching solos with the MacPhail Giving Voice Chorus, and as a member of the choir at Christ Church Lutheran.

Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and LaMoine Hunke, and brothers Robert, Howard and Maurice. He is survived by his wife, Kate, daughter Stephanie (Paul, sons Evan and Liam), sons Matthew and Michael, stepson Kai (Ashley, daughter Norah and son Keller), sisters Marianne (Jim) and Vivian (Ernie), sister-in-law Mary (Tim) Minton, brother-in-law Kent (Jan) Stadler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the staffs at Pillars of Prospect Park Memory Care and Grace Hospice.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituaries/carlton-mike-hunke