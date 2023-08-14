New release: Matthias Manasi and the Slovak Sinfonietta recorded Mozart's Symphonies Nos. 34, 35, 36

Matthias Manasi - Conductor, Music Director

Matthias Manasi released a new album on Hänssler Classic dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, recorded with the Slovak Sinfonietta.

The finale of Symphony No. 34 is an uncontroversial Allegro vivace which Manasi makes a festive hubbub of open-air robustness.” — Michael Greenhalgh

NEW YORK , USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthias Manasi and the Slovak Sinfonietta's revelatory interpretation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphonies Nos. 34, 35, 36, recorded on 17, 18, 19 November 2022, was released on 7 April 2023 on Hänssler Classic.

"Working with the Slovak Sinfonietta on Mozart's Symphonies Nos. 34, 35 and 36 was a unique and deeply moving experience, and these three symphonies are an important addition to the catalog of the Slovak Sinfonietta and to my personal discography," comments Manasi. "It is fascinating to work with this orchestra in the Mozart repertoire and to experience the impressive, noble sound quality. The combination of rich sound, which never becomes too heavy but always remains lyrical, singing and sensitive, and flexibility as well as curiosity is truly ideal. I'm grateful to our recording engineer Jozef Štefanatný and Hänssler Classic for recording us with such enthusiasm and sensitivity, and for taking the music we recorded together and sharing it around the world."

The thrilling Symphony No. 34, a three-movement C major work opens with a bright, ceremonial fanfare. The genial slow movement was first marked by Mozart "Andante di molto", but later he added the phrase "più tosto allegretto". The exuberantly dancing finale is in a fully developed Classical sonata form, with both sections repeated.

Symphony No. 35 in D major, K. 385 (or the "Haffner" Symphony because a prominent Salzburg family, the Haffners, commissioned it) was written in 1782, taking much of the material from an earlier piece he had written for the Haffner family, the equally famous "Haffner" Serenade.

Symphony No. 36 is one of the composer's most acclaimed and often performed symphonies. Composed in 1783, during a brief stay in Linz, Austria and during Mozart and his new bride's return to Vienna on the way back from Salzburg, it only took the composer about four days to whip it up when a surprise concert was announced.

Matthias Manasi started his career as an assistant conductor at the Staatstheater Stuttgart, followed by conductor positions from 1995 at the Opera Kiel, from 1997 at the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater and from 2004 at the Staatstheater Kassel. In 2000 he became Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the legendary Orchestra Camerata Italiana in Naples, in 2008 he took up the position as Music Director of the International PuntaClassic Festival in Montevideo and in 2017 he became Music Director of the N C Opera (Nickel City Opera) in Buffalo (NY, USA).

Very much in demand as a guest conductor, he works with numerous leading orchestras worldwide and the renowned opera houses in Germany, Austria, Italy, the USA, France, UK, the Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Portugal, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Romania, Uruguay, Türkiye and Brazil, such as the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, SWR Symphonieorchester, Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra, Staatsorchester Braunschweig, Staatsorchester Kassel, Niedersächsisches Staatsorchester Hannover, Oldenburgisches Staatsorchester, Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin, Romanian National Radio Orchestra Bucharest, Orchestra Sinfonica do Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro, Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra, Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Liepaja Symphony Orchestra, among others.

The German conductor collaborated with the Staatstheater Stuttgart, the Kiel Opera, the Staatstheater Braunschweig, the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater, the Staatstheater Kassel, the Leipzig Opera, the Theater Bremen, the Halle Opera House, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Opera de Marseille, the Opera Constanta, the Stadttheater Klagenfurt, the Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa in Warsaw, the Opera Wroclawska, the Opera Poznań, the State Opera Rousse, among others.

Most recently he conducted at Artpark in Buffalo (Aida), at the Opera Poznań (Die Meistersinger, Boris Godunov, Carmen, Shchedrin/Anna Karenina, Eugen Onegin, Macbeth, Halka), the Opera Leipzig (Das Liebesverbot), Theater Bremen (Der fliegende Holländer, Theater Halle (Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny) and Opera Wroclawska (Paradise Lost, Angels in America, Die Frau ohne Schatten, Der Rosenkavalier, Samson et Dalilah, Parsifal, Madama Butterfly, Falstaff, Giovanna d'Arco, Rigoletto). Future opera productions will be Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen and Lohengrin, R. Strauss' Daphne, Messiaen's Saint Francois d'Assise and Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth von Mzensk.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Symphony No. 34 in C, K338 (1780)

Symphony No. 35 in D, K385 (1782), Haffner

Symphony No. 36 in C, K425 (1783), Linz

Slovak Sinfonietta/Matthias Manasi

rec. 2022, Philharmonic Zilina, Slovakia

Hänssler Classic HC22078

The album is available to order and stream here:

https://haensslerprofil.lnk.to/HC22078

Slovak Sinfonietta:

https://skozilina.sk/?lang=en

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Symphony No. 35 in D Major, K. 385 - 1. Allegro con spirito