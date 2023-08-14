Olson's Martial Arts Gives Back to Johnson City Community
At Olson's Martial Arts, they strive to make a positive impact on the city by offering scholarships and supporting local charities.JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Olson's Martial Arts is proud to announce its commitment to giving back to the Johnson City, TN community. Through a variety of initiatives, Olson's Martial Arts has supported Niswonger Children’s Miracle Network, 2nd Harvest Food Bank, and local elementary schools with time and sponsorships. The studio is especially proud of its first college scholarship recipient, Samuel Honeycutt, a graduating senior from the area. This is their first college sponsorship and they plan on giving out at least two more scholarships next year and will continue their support for local causes.
At Olson's Martial Arts, they believe in teaching leadership through community outreach. That's why they strive to make a positive impact on the city by offering scholarships and supporting local charities. Black Belts at Olson's don't just learn martial arts techniques - they also learn how to lead with integrity by positively impacting their community.
Parents looking for a way to positively impact their children can turn to Olson’s Martial Arts as they not only offer lessons, but also teach leadership through outreach programs in the community. They can help their children become strong leaders by enrolling them in classes at Olson’s Martial Arts early on. Students will learn how to be confident in themselves and how to be an exemplary member of the community. Lea H. says this about her son’s class, “The prep class gave him confidence, skills, and a love for taekwondo. His focus at home and in school has also improved.” As part of their training, students will have the opportunity to take part in various volunteer projects and charitable events throughout the year. See what other families are saying about their experience with Olson’s Martial Arts.
“Our daughter has grown in many ways under their guidance! And they have helped us every step of the way. She has grown stronger through the exercises they lead. Courteous through the virtues they teach, and as a person through the overall experience that is karate. Olson's lives up to the standards they set for themselves and teach. A great start to a lifelong journey that is Martial Arts! I entreat you to try Olson's if you’re considering Martial Arts.” said Kristen M about the martial arts program for her daughter.
Meghan D says “Landon showed a lot of growth while earning his orange belt in the Prep Class. On top of setting a good foundation for learning martial arts skills, he also progressed in self-discipline, obedience, and being a good helper at home.”
Olson's Martial Arts is dedicated to providing high-quality martial arts instruction while helping students make a difference in their communities. They are proud of the work they do and look forward to continuing their efforts for years to come!
Amanda Olson
Olson’s Martial Arts Academy
+1 423-773-3953
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram