NC Wallet Now Supports PEPE, UNI, and DAI
The crypto wallet has added new tokens to the list of the supported currencies.HONG KONG, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NC Wallet Now Supports PEPE, UNI, and DAI
NC Wallet has increased its cryptocurrency offerings. Now, three more tokens — PEPE, UNI, and DAI — can be sent, exchanged, and received for free with the “No Commission” option. Users can check the full list of available cryptos and networks on the NC Wallet official web page.
NC Wallet is a wallet that is developing with the new technologies and provides its users with a safe place to manage all their coins. Apart from the most popular currencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and others — it offers a broad selection of coins of all kinds to experiment with. Users can unlock all opportunities of the cryptoverse by effortlessly choosing any of them. With NC Wallet at hand, there is no need to control several keys, remember passwords, and pay extra fees — transactions can be performed on the go.
The free app is available for iOS, Android, as a web app, and as a browser extension.
About NC Wallet
NC Wallet, by Zafiro International Limited, is a secure crypto wallet with a pioneering “no fee” feature. The app introduces the concept of simple and accessible cryptocurrency by taking away extra commissions and providing an easy-to-use interface. Along with this, the wallet guarantees unprecedented security and full support for all customers.
