FieldCircle Rolls Out Exciting New Updates to Mobile App for Enhanced User Experience

FieldCircle enhances mobile app with features like fake location prevention, QR-based attendance, and multi-template form support.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldCircle, a leading player in the field service management software market, announced a series of exciting updates to its mobile application. These updates have been designed with the user's convenience in mind, streamlining everyday processes and adding layers of functionality to improve the overall user experience.

Leading the charge in implementing these changes is CEO Yogesh Choudhary, who is dedicated to driving innovation within the company. Yogesh Choudhary says, "Our recent enhancements and new features are a direct response to our users' valuable feedback. We are committed to continuously improving and streamlining our application to provide our customers with the best possible experience."

The latest updates are far-reaching and include several new functionalities:

1. Fake Location Restriction: FieldCircle's latest version has a built-in feature to prevent the use of fake locations, enhancing data integrity.

2. Scan QR Code from Gallery: This feature gives users the ability to scan QR codes directly from their gallery, providing greater convenience and saving time.

3. Multi-Template Form Support in Inspection: Users can now add multiple template forms in the inspection feature, making the process more efficient and customizable.

4. QR Based Attendance: Keeping track of attendance has never been easier. The new QR-based attendance feature ensures a quick and contactless check-in process.

5. Batch List Screen and Serial List Screen: These two features offer users a simple and intuitive interface to keep track of batches and serial numbers.

6. My Stock Screen: The new "My Stock Screen" provides users a quick overview of their stock, making inventory management seamless.

7. Relevant Matches in Portal Request: This feature will aid in improving customer service by suggesting relevant matches when a portal request is made.

FieldCircle's dedicated team has also worked diligently to resolve existing bugs in the system, resulting in an application that runs smoothly and efficiently.

This new version of the FieldCircle app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Yogesh Choudhary adds, "We’re committed to delivering value through our product. As we continue to evolve, our users can look forward to more useful features and improvements in the future."

Stay updated with FieldCircle's latest news and updates by visiting the company’s official website.

About FieldCircle

FieldCircle is an industry-leading field service management software provider. With its cloud-based solution, the company aims to improve the way businesses manage their field workforce and operations. FieldCircle offers robust features that include scheduling, dispatch, invoice, task management, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.fieldcircle.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

200 Continental Drive, Christiana Corporate Business Center,

STE 401, Newark DE, 19713, United States