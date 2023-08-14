Global Tissue Paper Market was Valued USD 18.78 Billion in 2022, with Growing CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031.
Tissue paper, a lightweight and absorbent paper product, is valued for its softness and adaptability. Derived from wood pulp, it undergoes a specialized process of pressing and drying to yield thin sheets. This paper is renowned for its applicability in personal hygiene items like facial tissues and toilet paper, as well as its utility in gift wrapping and crafts due to its delicate texture. Its diverse applications in maintaining cleanliness, providing comfort, and enhancing presentation have made it a ubiquitous commodity in households and businesses, catering to both functional and aesthetic needs.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the tissue paper market was on a gradual growth trajectory, driven by growing awareness of hygiene practices and evolving consumer preferences. However, the landscape dramatically transformed post-COVID-19. The pandemic triggered an unprecedented surge in demand for tissue paper products as hygiene became a paramount concern worldwide. This shift led to increased consumption, particularly in households and healthcare facilities. Supply chains faced challenges due to stockpiling behaviors and disrupted logistics. Manufacturers swiftly adapted to meet the soaring demand, highlighting the growth of global tissue paper market.
Growth Drivers of the Global Tissue Paper Market
• Hygiene Consciousness and Urbanization: Increasing hygiene awareness, especially post-COVID-19, has driven tissue paper demand. Urbanization has intensified this need, with 55% of the global population residing in urban areas. In regions like Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization, projected to reach 63% by 2030, is boosting tissue paper consumption.
• Changing Lifestyle and Convenience: Evolving consumer lifestyles, marked by time constraints and convenience-seeking behavior, have spurred tissue paper use. The average global urban consumer spends around 4 hours per day outside home, fueling demand for paper towels and facial tissues. In developed economies, consumer spending on convenience products rose by 15% in the previous decade, reflecting the shift towards convenient tissue solutions.
• Retail Expansion and E-commerce: Expanding modern retail infrastructure and the rise of e-commerce have widened tissue paper accessibility. In China, e-commerce sales accounted for 25% of retail in 2021, enabling tissue paper products to reach more consumers. Additionally, e-commerce's growth offers convenience for bulk purchases, further propelling tissue paper sales. E-commerce's global penetration, around 18% in 2020, presents a significant avenue for market expansion.
Key Insights of the Global Tissue Paper Market
• The development of new technologies is also driving innovation in the global tissue paper market. For example, the use of nanocellulose in tissue paper products is becoming increasingly popular. Nanocellulose is a strong and lightweight material that can be used to create tissue paper products that are more absorbent and durable. Furthermore, companies are developing new tissue paper products that are made from recycled materials or that are biodegradable.
• The Asia Pacific region has seen remarkable growth in the tissue paper market. The region is home to a substantial population, accounting for over half of the world's inhabitants. Urbanization has been significant, with around 50% of the region's population residing in urban areas. This demographic shift has increased disposable income, altered lifestyles, and prompted higher consumption of tissue paper products.
Global Tissue Paper Market Recent Developments
In April 2023, Cascades revealed a significant strategic shift in its tissue papers division aimed at optimizing business performance. The company plans to streamline operations by focusing most of its tissue product activities at strategically located sites, aligning with its core strengths and potential for future growth. This repositioning is designed to enhance operational efficiency and capitalize on development prospects within the chosen geographic areas.
In March 2023, Essity, a leading hygiene and health company, has forged an exclusive collaboration with global technology firm Voith. Their joint endeavor aims to pioneer an innovative tissue manufacturing process, intended to substantially lower energy usage and CO2 emissions. Simultaneously, this novel approach is anticipated to achieve a remarkable reduction of up to 95% in water consumption.
Global Tissue Paper Market: Competitive Landscape
o Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas
o Cascades Inc.
o Clearwater Paper Corporation
o Essity Aktiebolag
o Georgia-Pacific
o Hengan
o KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
o Kruger Products Inc.
o Procter & Gamble
o SOFIDEL
o Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
o Unicharm
o Other market participants
Global Tissue Paper Market
By Raw Material
o Virgin Pulp
o Recycled Pulp
By Product Type
o Bathroom Tissue
o Paper Napkins
o Facial Tissues
o Others
By Ply Type
o 1-ply
o 2-ply
o 3-ply
o Others
By Tissue Grade
o Below 20GSM
o 21 GSM to 40 GSM
o Above 41 GSM
By End Users
o Residential
o Commercial
o Hotels and Restaurants
o Offices
o Hospitals
o Malls and Complexes
o Schools and colleges
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
