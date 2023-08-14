Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market was Worth USD 36.64 BN in 2022, with Likely CAGR 16.4% by 2031
The Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics is Driving the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market: Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Synopsis
Temperature controlled packaging solutions maintain steady temperatures for sensitive products during storage and transit. Employing insulation, cooling, and heating elements, they prevent temperature fluctuations that could compromise items like pharmaceuticals and perishable goods. Vital in industries where temperature stability is paramount, these solutions ensure product integrity and safety throughout the supply chain.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1678
The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market witnessed distinct shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the outbreak, the market was on a growth trajectory, primarily fueled by sectors like pharmaceuticals and food. In the aftermath of COVID-19, the market dynamics experienced a substantial transformation. The urgent requirement for preserving vaccine efficacy and medical supplies underscored the pivotal importance of robust temperature control. Consequently, the market saw a heightened emphasis on cutting-edge solutions, including active cooling mechanisms and real-time monitoring tools. This pandemic-induced paradigm shift expedited the evolution of the industry, accentuating its role in safeguarding the integrity of temperature-sensitive goods during transit and storage.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1678
Factors Supporting the Growth of Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market
• Global Supply Chain Complexity: The increasing complexity of global supply chains, involving multiple regions and various stakeholders, has amplified the demand for temperature controlled packaging solutions. This is evident in the growing number of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics, with the need to maintain efficacy during transport. As an example, the pharma industry's adoption of temperature-sensitive biologics has been on the rise, pushing companies to invest in reliable packaging solutions to ensure product integrity.
• Stringent Regulatory Standards: Regulatory bodies' enforcement of stringent guidelines for the transportation of perishable goods, especially in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, has been a significant driver. Industries such as pharmaceuticals must comply with Good Distribution Practices (GDP) to ensure product safety and efficacy. This has led to a surge in demand for advanced temperature-controlled packaging solutions that can maintain the required temperature range throughout the supply chain, reducing the risk of spoilage and compliance breaches.
• Rise in E-commerce and Last-Mile Deliveries: The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models has brought about the need for effective last-mile temperature-controlled deliveries. Consumers expect goods like groceries, meal kits, and temperature-sensitive medications to be delivered safely and at the right temperature. This trend has fueled the adoption of innovative packaging solutions equipped with temperature-monitoring technologies and insulation materials. The shift toward convenience-driven online shopping has amplified the requirement for packaging that ensures product quality upon arrival.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
Key Highlights of the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market
• The increasing demand for vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products is driving the growth of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, as governments and healthcare organizations have been working to ensure the safe and effective distribution of vaccines. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce is also contributing to the growth of the temperature controlled packaging solutions market. As more and more people shop online, there is a growing need for reliable packaging solutions that can keep products safe during transit. Moreover, the development of new technologies is also driving innovation in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market. For example, the use of active packaging solutions, which use temperature sensors and heaters/coolers to maintain a constant temperature inside the package, is becoming increasingly popular.
• Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by a robust pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and expanding biopharmaceutical investments. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a pharmaceutical manufacturing powerhouse, accounting for a substantial share of global production. China and India, for instance, are among the world's largest pharmaceutical producers. In India, the pharmaceutical industry is valued at over $40 billion, and the country supplies around 20% of the world's generic drugs. Thus in the upcoming years Asia Pacific region will contribute highly to the overall growth of the temperature controlled packaging solutions market.
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market: Recent Developments
In April 2023, AmerisourceBergen's World Courier, a leading global specialist in logistics, has unveiled plans to implement a real-time location monitoring (RTLM) system across its multi-use packaging portfolio. This strategic move aims to enhance the tracking capabilities of shipments during global transit, providing accurate and immediate insights into their precise locations.
In March 2022, Cold Chain Technologies has successfully completed the acquisition of Packaging Technology Group, LLC. This prominent company is recognized for offering eco-friendly thermal packaging solutions designed for the life sciences sector, with a focus on curbside recyclability.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1678
Key Competitors in Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market
o AmerisourceBergen Corporation
o Cold Chain Technologies
o Deutsche Post AG
o FedEx
o Inmark Global Holdings, LLC
o Intelsius
o Peli BioThermal Limited
o SOFRIGAM
o Softbox Systems Ltd.
o Sonoco Products Company
o United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
o va-Q-tec
o Other Industry Participants
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market
By System Type
o Passive Systems
o Active Systems
By Product
o Insulated Shippers
o Panels and Envelopes
o EPS Shippers
o PUR Shippers
o VIP shippers
o Insulated Containers
o Chest Style
o Upright Style
o Others
By Applications
o Ambient
o Chilled
o Frozen
By End-User Industry
o Healthcare
o Pharmaceuticals
o Pathology
o Drug Testing
o Others
o Food and Beverages
o Others
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1678
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
Global Autonomous Case-Handling Robots (ACR) Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Autonomous-Case-Handling-Robots-ACR-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1200
Global Logistics Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Logistics-Market-2021---2029-941
Global Facilities Management Software Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Facilities-Management-Software-Market--2021---2029-871
Global Third-Party Support For ERP Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Third-Party-Support-for-ERP--2020-2028-795
Global Temperature Monitors Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Temperature-Monitors-Market-2020---2028-770
Global Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Management Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Artificial-Intelligence-In-Supply-Chain-Management-2020---2028-747
Global Industrial Robotics Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Industrial-Robotics-Market-2020-2028-742
Global Green Mobility Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Green-Mobility-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1261
Global Regulatory Compliance And Reporting Solutions Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Regulatory-Compliance-and-Reporting-Solutions-Market-2023-2031-1482
Global Cash Logistics Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Cash-Logistics-Market-2023-%E2%80%93-2031—1448
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-402-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-402-1213
email us here