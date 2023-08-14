Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market was Valued USD 13.6 BN in 2022 and to Witness CAGR of 9% (2023-2031).
Rising Demand For Real-Time Monitoring of Manufacturing Processes is Driving the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Synopsis
Manufacturing execution system (MES) is an information system that connects, controls, and monitors complex data flows and manufacturing systems in the factory. The major goal of an MES is to improve production output and ensure enhanced execution of various manufacturing operations. This software system enables the end user industries to strengthen manufacturing operations by tracking and gathering real-time data on the complete production lifecycle, allowing the decision-makers to understand the manufacturing settings and optimizing the production process. The core functions of MES include operations management, dispatching production units, product tracking and genealogy, labor management, quality management, maintenance management, data collection and acquisition, process management, performance analysis, document control, and resource allocation and status.
The multiple industries such as industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, consumer products, electronics and tech, and pharmaceuticals and medical devices are the prominent users of MES software solutions. The modern software supports complex process workflows, make-to-order, discrete assembly, high-volume automated data collection, batch process, rolled products and more. In addition, the use MES paired with a manufacturing ERP system helps in transformation of a manufacturing enterprise and streamlining all the operations.
Factors Supporting the Growth of the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market
• Increasing Digitization in Manufacturing Industries: There has been a growing demand for digitization in manufacturing industries to improve quality, optimize production processes, and reduce costs. An effective implementation of the manufacturing execution system (MES) is a key step of a manufacturer’s digital journey. The global disasters including Covid-19 and the Ukraine war impacted economies, supplies, and energy costs fueling the need for digital transformation in manufacturing companies. This digitization and automation trend has supported the growth of the MES market.
• Growing Significance of Regulatory Compliance: The need for compliance with regulatory framework fuels demand for MES. The manufacturers need to adhere to strict regulatory requirements, notably in the industries such as medical devices, pharmaceutical, and aerospace and defense industries. The regulations stipulate that enterprises digitalize production coupled with the record-keeping, auditing and other manufacturing functions. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also advocated the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies for keeping the public health infrastructure strong.
• Technological Advances in the Field: Software solution developers in the MES market are progressing to develop innovative solutions. For instance, the flourishing Internet of Things (IoT) technology has offered the MES solution providers with ability to connect and obtain data from various resources within a plant.
Key Highlights of Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market
• On the basis of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to ongoing trend of Cloud MES, a 'Software as a Service (SaaS)' solution that uses software running over the Internet in a public cloud. In addition, growing emphasis on cost optimization and agility has boosted demand for cloud MES solutions. Manufacturers usually look for an easy to manage, scalable solution to digitize shop floor operations to ensure an enhanced productivity and improved efficiency, fueling the growth of cloud based MES solutions.
• The North America region is estimated to dominate the manufacturing execution system (MES) market in 2022. This is driven by significant presence of leading MES vendors, such as Honeywell, Oracle Corporation, Emerson, and Rockwell Automation. In addition, the rapid growth in trend of implementation of cloud-based networking has led to the employment of cutting-edge digital technologies in enterprises, fueling growth of the MES market. The region is also seeing demand for cloud manufacturing implementation systems due to supportive government regulations.
Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In October 2022, Honeywell introduced its Manufacturing Excellence platform, which provides real-time end-to-end production visualization for different user roles from operators to management, detailed equipment status, process unit timelines, and trends of critical process parameters. This Manufacturing Excellence platform is mainly built for Life Sciences applications.
In February 2023, AVEVA announced the release of AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System 2023. This solution offers to cut the complexities and costs associated with the multi-site Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions. This version of AVEVA MES is aimed at standardizing and introducing the best practice quickly and at scale.
Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Key Competitors
o ABB Ltd.
o Accenture Plc
o Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.
o Dassault Systemes SE
o Emerson Electric Co.
o GE Digital
o Honeywell International Inc.
o Rockwell Automation
o SAP SE
o Schneider Electric SE
o Siemens AG
o Werum IT Solutions GmbH
o Yokogawa Electric Corporation
o Other market participants
Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market
By Component
o Software
o Services
By Deployment
o On-premise
o Cloud
By Industry Vertical
o Food & Beverages
o Oil & Gas
o Chemicals
o Pulp & Paper
o Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences
o Energy & Power
o Automotive
o Aerospace
o Medical Devices
o Consumer Packaged Goods
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
