Global Medical Gases Market Size was Worth USD 13.4 BN in 2022, with Expanding at 8.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031.
Absolute Markets Insights says, Global Medical Gases Market is driven by Rising Demand for Medical Gases Across Diverse Medical ApplicationsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Gases Market Introduction
Medical gases used in various medical applications to support patient care, diagnosis, and treatment. These gases are a crucial part of modern healthcare and are used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities. They are often administered through specialized equipment and delivery systems to ensure patient safety and proper dosage. Medical gases are subject to strict regulations to ensure their quality, purity, and safe use in healthcare settings.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1673
The World Health Organization and the US Food and Drug Administration released new manufacturing practices for medical gases that medical gas manufacturers have to adhere to. This helps to control quality across the business while also providing piece of mind to those who must use them. Since of continuing research and innovation, the complete standards for effective manufacturing procedures for medical gases may change over time which will support the growth of the global medical gases market.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1673
COVID-19 made a significant contribution to the total growth of the global medical gases market. However, chronic disorders associated with breathing problems, such as asthma and pulmonary hypertension, contributed to the rapid growth of the medical gases. The emergence of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased the need for medical gases. Every day, approximately 1 million patients are treated with medicinal gases namely oxygen under the supervision of a health care specialist. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 64% of critically sick patients treated with COVID-19 got high-flow oxygen treatment, while 71% required mechanical ventilation. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 has increased global demand for oxygen supply, which has contributed to the progress of the global medical gases market.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
• https://industryglobalnews24.com/ischemia-testing-and-the-monomorphic-vt-storm-crossed-wires
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report
• In the type segment, oxygen held the highest share in the global medical gases market in 2022. The most often utilized medical gas is oxygen. It is utilized in trauma and surgery circumstances. It helps with a variety of illnesses and vulnerable populations, such as babies and the elderly, as well as persons suffering from respiratory disorders that include asthma to pneumonia. It is commonly used in incubators and bioreactors for medical research. COVID-19 has also increased the medical need for oxygen gas in recent years. Furthermore, as cancer incidence increased, so did the demand for liquid nitrogen for treatment and research.
• Medical gases are an important aspect of every hospital's environment. They are fundamental and inevitable instruments and devices for the emergency room, surgical theatre, intensive care unit, hospital, ambulance, and so on. Medical gases are necessary for life and is required for combustion, which is why it is one of the most commonly utilized gases in hospitals, mostly for artificial respiration when patients are short on air.
• In 2022, North America held the highest share in the medical gases market. Medical gases are produced at over 4,000 sites around the country, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Medical gases are manufactured in all 50 states to guarantee that patients have access to important medical gases in emergency rooms, hospitals, outpatient clinics, and their homes. Medical gases are delivered to patients via high-pressure cylinders and bulk containers, therefore the production process takes place as near to the final usage as feasible. As a result, state and municipal officials are ensuring that the medical gas manufacturing and distribution model remains uninterrupted in order to reach patients safely and effectively which is contributing to the overall growth of the market.
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Medical Gases Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1673
Global Medical Gases Market Segmentation
Global Medical Gases Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Pure Gases
o Oxygen
o Nitrous Oxide
o Nitrogen
o Medical Air
o Carbon Dioxide
o Others
• Gas Mixtures
o Aerobic Gas Mixtures
o Anaerobic Gas Mixtures
o Blood Gas Mixtures
o Lung Diffusion Mixtures
o Medical Laser Mixtures
o Medical Drug Gas Mixtures
o Others
Global Medical Gases Market – Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Respiratory Support
• Pain Management
• Diagnostic Procedures
• Cryotherapy and Dermatology
• Therapeutic Research
• Surgical Procedures
• Others
Global Medical Gases Market –Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Direct
• Indirect
Global Medical Gases Market –End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Nursing Homes
• Home Healthcare
• Medical Laboratories
• Labs and Research Facilities
• Others
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1673
Global Medical Gases Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
List of Key Players in the Global Medical Gases Market
• Air Liquide Healthcare
• Atlas Copco AB
• INOX-Air Products Inc.
• Linde plc.
• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc
• Messer North America, Inc
• TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION
• WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.
• Other market participants
Top Reports
Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Services Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Pediatric-Home-Healthcare-Services-Market-2023-2031-1521
Global Mesotherapy Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Mesotherapy-Market-2023-2031-1493
Global Hospital Information Systems Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Hospital-Information-Systems-Market-2023-2031-1609
Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Healthcare-Data-Analytics-Market-2023-2031-1589
Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-OTC-Consumer-Health-Products-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1361
Global Occupational Health Software Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Occupational-Health-Software-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1307
Global Medical Device Coating Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Medical-Device-Coating-Market-2022-2030-1285
Global Digital Dermatoscope Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Digital-Dermatoscope-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1277
Global Medical Digital Detectors Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Medical-Digital-Detectors-Market-2021---2029-1039
Global Digital Pathology Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Digital-Pathology-Market-2021---2029-914
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-402-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-402-1213
email us here