(Video) Iranian Youths’ Unyielding Quest for Freedom

PARIS, FRANCE, August 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that International Youth Day offers a moment to honor the brave Iranian youths who, in the past year, courageously rallied to the forefront, ardently pursuing their rights. In their pursuit, hundreds of Iranian boys and girls lost their lives.At the same time, thousands faced arrest and captivity, enduring the harrowing confines of prison, where unimaginable torture prevails. Among those who fell victim to the violence of security forces during the protests were seventy boys and girls under 18 and at least 100 women.In developed nations, August 12 is a day of heightened focus dedicated to shaping a brighter future for the country’s youth. Yet, upon arriving in Iran, we are confronted with a poignant inquiry: Can the youth of Iran envisage a promising future under the weight of a daily yoke imposed by the mullahs’ regime? Is there a pathway for progress and fulfilling aspirations within a regime riddled with corruption and antipathy towards its populace?Propose these queries to any Iranian youth; their retort would invariably be a resounding negative. This response finds support in the staggering prevalence of addiction, the alarming rate of school dropouts, the coerced initiation of early marriages for girls, the stagnation in students’ academic pursuits, the notable exodus of intellectual elites, and the escalating instances of imprisonment and maltreatment inflicted upon protesting youth within the confines of the clerical regime’s prisons. Furthermore, various restrictions, particularly on girls and young women, compound the already grim reality Iranian youths face.A striking exemplification of the Iranian youths’ predicament manifested in the systematic assaults on schools using toxic gases, a hateful campaign from the waning weeks of 2022 to April 2023.Primarily targeted were girls attending elementary and high schools. Astonishingly, the Ministry of Intelligence attributed the systematic poisoning of these young girls to their purported playfulness and penchant for adventure.However, in a nation where pervasive surveillance infiltrates every facet of daily life, the inability of security agencies and intelligence services to quell this six-month spree of “adventurism” points more accusatory fingers at the regime and the IRGC than at the students themselves.Indeed, the clerical regime orchestrated these events as a diversionary tactic to avert public attention and forestall the emergence of fresh uprisings and protests. This strategy also served as a retaliatory strike against female students who played an active and substantial role in the nationwide demonstrations of 2022 and 2023.Iranian Youths Defy Widespread OppressionThe youth of Iran stand as embers smoldering beneath the ashes, unwavering in their determination to dismantle the corrupt and oppressive rule of the Velayat-e Faqih, regardless of the price.They aim to forge a free, prosperous, advanced, modern Iran.These young individuals, particularly young women, demonstrated their unwavering spirit during the 2022-2023 uprising, resolutely refusing to bow to the cruelty and brutality of the mullahs’ regime.University students took the lead in this uprising, with approximately 100 universities across Iran becoming the daily arena for the protests of these young Iranians.Such was the intensity that security forces under the Mullah regime arrested at least 60 exceptional students, launching an assault on Tehran’s esteemed Sharif University of Technology, and subsequently imprisoning them.The participation of female students was also prominent during the 2022-2023 uprising, as they organized demonstrations within their schools.They boldly ripped pictures of Khomeini and Khamenei from their textbooks, vociferously echoing anti-regime slogans. The regime’s reaction was ruthless in response to these acts of dissent.In a chilling incident at Tamaddon High School in Bukan, Kurdistan, security forces stormed the premises using armored vehicles, ruthlessly targeting female students. In Ardabil, Asra Panahi, a 15-year-old student, lost her life due to the severe beating inflicted by security forces.Mullahs Concerned Over Iran’s Youth Joining Resistance UnitsSuppression, arrests, and torture have failed to stifle the voices of Iran’s youth. Instead, they have given rise to a generation that has carved out, and continues to do so, a distinctive role in the pursuit of freedom.This emerging cohort constitutes the Resistance Units, a group that persists in their protests despite the ever-present perils, steadfastly refusing to let the flames of their uprising die down.Young Iranian women hold a pivotal and irreplaceable position within this coordinated network.During each protest and uprising, these young women fervently chant audacious slogans against the misogynistic regime, actively rallying people to stand against the oppressive security forces. Furthermore, they assume a crucial role in organizing the uprisings themselves.Throughout the nationwide protests in 2017-2018, 2019, and 2022-2023, their influence was so potent that even state-controlled media had to concede to their leadership.Through their strategic targeting of the regime’s centers of oppression, which are intensely despised within society, the Resistance Units ignite inspiration and serve as guides and exemplars for Iran’s younger generation.The tradition of inscribing slogans on city walls is another protest method adopted by these Resistance Units. Across Iran, young individuals demonstrate their resentment by inscribing daily protest slogans against the oppressive regime.Iran’s youth earnestly urge the international community to support their resistance against the brutal dictatorship of the mullahs, advocating for recognition of their inherent right to defend themselves from the IRGC.With the approaching anniversary of the 2022-2023 uprising on September 16, Iran’s youth diligently prepare for another eruption of dissent. Their rallying cry echoes clearly: “We will reclaim Iran in 2023.”As the anniversary of the 2022 nationwide uprising approaches, Iran’s regime has resorted to a repressive measures to prevent public rage to boil into anti-regime protests again. Chief among these measures is the unprecedented wave of executions happening across Iran.On August 10 the regime hanged two of Baluch’s compatriots in Mashhad’s Vakilabad Prison and a Kurdish compatriot in Hamedan’s Central Prison.On August 9, two prisoners were executed in Hamedan and one in Yasuj Central Prison. On the same day, state media quoted the prosecutor of Marand as saying that five prisoners were hanged in the city.On August 8, the regime hanged two prisoners in Shiraz Central Prison and on August 6, they executed eight prisoners in different cities. A tally of different reports shows that since August 6, the regime has executed 24 prisoners to maintain its hold on power and intimidate the public.At the same time, the regime is carrying out other repressive measures, including expanding the activities of the so-called “morality police.”Equally important is the regime’s direct actions against the Iranian Resistance, including growing pressure on political prisoners and a recent summons by the regime’s judiciary to prosecute 104 People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) members.The regime, which has marked its history with the execution of tens of thousands of MEK members and supporters, has called for the Iranian Resistance members to present their lawyers to represent them in court.But in response to the regime’s repressive measures, MEK Resistance Units have increased their efforts to keep the flame of resistance alit. The Resistance Units, a network of activists inside Iran that support the MEK, are carrying out these activities at great risk.In response to the regime’s summons for MEK members, Resistance Units across Iran recorded videos, declaring their readiness for the MEK and the Iranian Resistance in the streets, in their protests, and in their endeavors to overthrow the regime and to bring freedom to Iran.“Dear Massoud Rajavi, we the Resistance Units, will proudly represent you,” a Resistance Unit member from Tehran said. “Down with Khamenei, damned be Khomeini, hail to Rajavi.”Similar activities were reported in Mashhad, Urmia, Shahrekord, Marand, Arak, Zahedan, Dehloran, Sari, Sanandaj, Kashan, Karaj, Neyshabur, and Gorgan.One Resistance Unit member in Shahrekord held a placard that read, “We will face off with the regime’s criminals in the streets with our uprisings.”In Tehran, a Resistance Unit member challenged regime leaders, including Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i to attend an international court and be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.Also in their activities, the Resistance Units vowed to continue their struggle against the regime despite the regime’s growing repressive measures.A Resistance Unit member from Tehran held a placard that read, “We swear to the blood of the martyrs that we will fight till the end.”Also in Tehran, Resistance Units installed a poster of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi with a quote that said, “Revolt and uprising against the tyrant is the right of the Iranian people.”Another poster of Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, read, “Anyone who wishes freedom for Iran must rise for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.”Similar activities were reported in Karaj, Semnan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Rasht, Mahshahr, Noshahr, Ardakan, Amol, Shahrekord, and Urmia.The growing activities of the Resistance Units and the influence of the MEK have caused concern among regime officials. In a recent roundtable, regime authorities warned about the role that the MEK is playing in Iran and anti-regime protests.Over the past 44 years, the mullahs’ regime has consistently led efforts to pretend that the PMOI has no base or importance inside the country, spending exorbitant sums and using all sorts of tricks with an army of domestic and foreign mercenaries and so-called “journalists friends” and lobbyists.These efforts have been happening in parallel to the massacre of MEK supporters and members across Iran and extensive efforts to carry out terrorist activities against them across the world.However, the growing ranks and activities of the MEK Resistance Units are testament to the utter defeat of the regime and the people’s nearing victory to achieve freedom in their country.

