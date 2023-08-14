Viral Adidas Superstar Collaborations Reach New Heights with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Integration

He-Man Masters of the Universe x Adidas Superstar Collaboration Concept The Viral Barbie x Adidas Superstar Concept Collaboration was viewed millions of times. Hotwheels x Adidas Superstar Concept Collaboration

The creative behind the speculative collaborations for Adidas Superstar trainers, which have taken the internet by storm, has unveiled his latest creation.

I’m a huge sneakerhead and have a bit of an obsession with Adidas Superstars in particular, as the design is so iconic. I basically just design the things that I want to see in the world.” — Calvin Innes, Concept Designer & Creative Director