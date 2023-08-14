Global Transplant Monitoring Kits was Worth USD 4.82 BN IN 2022, with an Expanding CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031.
Rising Organ Transplantation Procedures is Driving the Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market: Absolute Markets Insights.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Synopsis
Transplant monitoring kits are used to assess the health of a transplanted organ and to detect early signs of rejection. They can be used to measure a variety of blood markers, including levels of immunosuppressant, white blood cells, and proteins.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global transplant monitoring kits market exhibited steady growth driven by an increasing prevalence of organ transplantation worldwide. This growth was fueled by the development of advanced and more accurate monitoring kits that enhanced post-transplant patient care. However, the post-pandemic landscape has introduced significant challenges. The volume of organ transplant procedures has declined as healthcare institutions redirected resources to address the urgent needs of COVID-19 patients. Additionally, apprehensions related to potential virus transmission have deterred some transplant recipients from participating in monitoring activities. Despite these obstacles, the long-term outlook for the transplant monitoring kits market remains optimistic. As healthcare systems stabilize and adapt to the new normal, the market is anticipated to recover gradually, especially with increasing emphasis on healthcare delivery continuity and improved infection control measures.
Driving Factors Supporting the Growth of Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market
• Increasing Organ Transplantation: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and organ failure fuels the demand for transplant monitoring kits. Globally, over 140,000 solid organ transplants are performed annually. This trend is driven by factors like aging populations, lifestyle changes, and improved surgical techniques, underscoring the need for effective monitoring to ensure graft survival and patient well-being.
• Technological Advancements: Advancements in diagnostic technologies contribute to the growth of transplant monitoring kits. For instance, molecular assays like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) enable precise detection of graft-related complications. The adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has expanded the scope of genetic profiling, aiding early identification of rejection and infections, enhancing patient outcomes.
• Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine amplifies the demand for tailored transplant monitoring. Biomarker profiling allows clinicians to customize patient care based on individual responses. The incorporation of omics data (genomics, proteomics, etc.) guides treatment decisions, potentially reducing rejection rates and improving patient survival. The growing understanding of host-immune interactions supports this driver, leading to more targeted and effective monitoring strategies.
Key Highlights of Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market
• Recent developments in the transplant monitoring kits market include the development of new molecular assay kits that are more accurate and reliable than traditional methods. These new kits can measure a wider range of blood markers and can detect early signs of rejection more quickly.
• The Asia Pacific region has shown rapid growth in the transplant monitoring kits market. China, for instance, conducted around 14,000 organ transplants in 2022. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing transplant awareness, and rising healthcare investments contribute to the region's growth. Additionally, countries like India and South Korea have been investing in medical research and transplantation programs, further propelling the adoption of monitoring kits.
Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Recent Developments
In June 2023, Eurofins Genomics US introduced a low-cost whole plasmid sequencing service, utilizing Gen3 NGS technology for up to 99% single-base accuracy. This innovation bridges Sanger and NGS capabilities, providing speedy, cost-effective long-read sequencing. The company's strong presence in both Sanger and NGS markets enhances its competitive edge.
In January 2023, QIAGEN and Helix have initiated an exclusive collaboration aimed at progressing companion diagnostics using next-generation sequencing for hereditary diseases.
Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market: Competitive Landscape
o Biocare Health Resources, Inc.
o Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
o CareDx, Inc.
o ELITech Group
o Eurofins Scientific
o F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
o Genome Diagnostics B.V.
o Hologic, Inc.
o JETA Molecular BV.
o Natera, Inc.
o QIAGEN
o SanBio Co,Ltd.
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Other Market Participants
Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market
By Technology Type
o Molecular Assay Technologies
o PCR-based Molecular Assays
Real-time PCR
Sequence Specific Primers-PCR
Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-PCR
Others
o Sequencing-based Molecular Assays
o Sanger Sequencing
o Non-molecular Assay Technologies
By Product
o Reagents & Consumables
o Instruments
o Software & Services
By Application
o Diagnostic Applications
o Research Applications
By Transplant Type
o Solid Organ
o Stem Cell
o Soft Tissue
By End User
o Independent Reference Laboratories
o Hospitals & Transplant Centers
o Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
