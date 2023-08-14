Enhancing Health and Hygiene: Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Ensures Patient Safety
Medical device cleaning is the process of removing dirt, debris, and microorganisms from medical devices. It is an essential step in preventing the spread of infection in healthcare settings.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global medical device cleaning market. The urgency of controlling the spread of the virus highlighted the importance of rigorous infection control measures. Healthcare facilities and providers paid increased attention to cleaning and disinfection protocols to minimize the risk of transmission.
Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Key Factors:
• Emphasis on Infection Control: The growing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) underscores the need for effective cleaning, which is propelling the medical device cleaning market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HAIs affect millions of patients globally, leading to increased morbidity and mortality. Proper cleaning can reduce infection rates by up to 70%. This drives healthcare facilities to adopt robust cleaning protocols to minimize the risk of cross-contamination and improve patient outcomes.
• Regulatory Stringency: Regulatory bodies impose stringent guidelines for medical device cleaning. In the United States, the FDA issued over 70 warning letters related to inadequate reprocessing of medical devices. Non-compliance can result in severe consequences, encouraging healthcare providers to adhere to cleaning standards rigorously. The European Union's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) also emphasizes reprocessing validation and instructions for use, pushing for higher cleaning standards.
• Technological Advancements: Advancements in cleaning technologies offer efficient and reliable solutions. For instance, automated cleaning systems equipped with robotics and advanced sensors ensure consistent cleaning quality, which help in minimizing human errors and reduces the risk of contamination. Additionally, developments in enzymatic detergents and disinfection agents enhance device compatibility and effectiveness, further promoting thorough cleaning processes.
Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Key Developments:
• There has been a lot of innovation in the medical device cleaning market in recent years. New products and technologies are being developed that are more effective at removing dirt, debris, and microorganisms from medical devices. For example, there are now cleaning products that use ultrasonic waves to remove contaminants, and there are also technologies that use lasers to sterilize medical devices. Moreover, automated cleaning systems are becoming increasingly popular in the medical device cleaning market. These systems can clean medical devices more effectively and efficiently than manual cleaning methods. Automated cleaning systems can also help to reduce the risk of human error. Furthermore, many hospitals and healthcare organizations are now outsourcing their medical device cleaning to third-party companies. This is because outsourcing can save time and money, and it can also help to ensure that medical devices are cleaned properly.
• The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a growing demand for medical device cleaning due to factors such as increasing healthcare investments and medical tourism. Countries like China and India have shown a substantial increase in medical device production and consumption. For instance, India's medical device market was projected to reach $11 billion by 2022. The rise in healthcare-associated infections and awareness about infection control has led to the adoption of more stringent cleaning practices in healthcare facilities across the region.
Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o 3M
o Advanced Sterilization Products
o Biotrol
o Cantel Medical Group
o Ecolab
o Getinge AB
o Metrex Research, LLC
o Sklar Surgical Instruments
o Sterigenics International LLC
o Steris Corp.
o The Ruhof Corp.
o Other Industry Participants
In March 2023, Getinge finalized the purchase of all shares of Ultra Clean Systems Inc., a prominent American provider of ultrasonic cleaning technologies. These technologies play a crucial role in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and surgery centers, where they are employed to cleanse surgical instruments effectively.
In June 2023, STERIS acquired the assets related to surgical instrumentation, laparoscopic instrumentation, and sterilization containers from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) in a transaction valued at $540 million.
Global Medical Device Cleaning Market:
By Process
o Disinfection
o Low-level Disinfectant
o Intermediate-level Disinfectant
o High-level Disinfectants
o Automatic Cleaning
o Enzymatic
o Non-Enzymatic
o Manual Cleaning
o Enzymatic
o Non-Enzymatic
o Presoak/Precleaning
o Enzymatic
o Non-Enzymatic
By Application
o Surgical Instruments
o Endoscopes
o Ultrasound Probes
o Dental Instruments
o Other Instruments
By Device Type
o Critical
o Semi-critical
o Non-critical
By End User
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Diagnostic Centers
o Dental Clinics
o Other End Users
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
