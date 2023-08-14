Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market: Escalating Prevalence of Antimicrobial Resistance to Drive Market Growth
Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Recorded Revenue of US$ 208.75 Bn in 2022, Projected to Gain CAGR of 4.8% from 2023-2031; says AMIHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Synopsis
The realm of healthcare is witnessing a transformative era with the rapid evolution of antimicrobial therapeutics market. As an essential weapon against infectious diseases, antimicrobial therapies are pioneering a new wave of treatments, addressing challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance and bringing hope to patients worldwide.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1669
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the antimicrobial therapeutics market was experiencing steady growth driven by the escalating prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and the imperative for novel, effective treatments against various infections. However, the landscape of the market underwent substantial changes in the aftermath of the pandemic. The global healthcare crisis led to a surge in demand for antimicrobials, as patients who contracted COVID-19 faced an elevated risk of developing secondary bacterial infections. Concurrently, the pandemic disrupted supply chains, straining the availability of antimicrobial drugs worldwide. Additionally, the inappropriate utilization of antibiotics during the pandemic contributed to an escalation in antimicrobial resistance, fostering the emergence of drug-resistant bacterial strains. These combined factors highlight the intricate interplay between infectious diseases and antimicrobial treatments in a post-pandemic era.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1669
Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Key Growth Factors:
• Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Crisis: The alarming rise in antimicrobial resistance drives the need for new therapies. Infections caused by drug-resistant microbes result in over 700,000 global deaths annually. By 2050, deaths due to AMR are projected to reach 10 million, causing an economic loss of around $100 trillion. This compels research and development of innovative treatments to combat resistant pathogens and prevents a public health catastrophe.
• Emerging Infectious Diseases: The frequent emergence of novel infectious diseases, exemplified by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, underscores the urgency for effective antimicrobial treatments. Over the past few decades, outbreaks like SARS, MERS, and Ebola have highlighted the global vulnerability. The need for rapid response is evident: the economic burden of a severe flu pandemic could exceed 3% of global GDP.
• Aging Population and Chronic Illnesses: The aging population, coupled with the rise of chronic diseases, elevates infection risk. By 2050, one in six people will be over 65, vulnerable to infections. Patients with chronic conditions, like diabetes or immune-suppressed individuals, are more susceptible. For instance, diabetic patients are twice as likely to develop infections. Addressing these challenges with effective antimicrobial therapies is crucial to ensure optimal healthcare outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
• https://industryglobalnews24.com/biden-asserts-that-a-nuclear-attack-by-north-korea-would-spell-the-end-of-the-regime
Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Recent Developments:
• In recent years, there have been a number of new antimicrobial drugs approved by the FDA. These include plazomicin, eravacycline, sarecycline, and omadacycline. Moreover, new drug delivery systems are being developed to improve the efficacy and safety of antimicrobial drugs. These include liposomes, nanoparticles, and microbicides. Furthermore, artificial intelligence and machine learning are being used to develop new antimicrobial drugs and to improve the diagnosis and treatment of infections.
• The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the antimicrobial therapeutics market. With over 60% of the global population residing in this region, the prevalence of infectious diseases is high. Countries like China and India are witnessing increasing urbanization and healthcare access, resulting in a growing demand for effective treatments. For instance, China has increased its healthcare spending, allocating approximately 5% of its GDP to healthcare.
Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o AbbVie Inc.
o Allergan
o AstraZeneca
o Bayer AG
o Bristol Myers Squibb Company
o F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
o Gilead Sciences, Inc.
o GSK plc
o Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
o Lilly
o Merck & Co., Inc.
o Novartis AG
o Pfizer Inc.
o Sanofi
o Other Industry Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1669
In July 2023, AstraZeneca and Sanofi's Beyfortus (nirsevimab) gained approval in the US for preventing lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in newborns and infants entering their first RSV season. This approval also encompasses children up to 24 months old who continue to be at risk of severe RSV disease into their second RSV season. Beyfortus is set to be accessible in the US prior to the approaching 2023-2024 RSV seasons.
In September 2022, GSK and Spero Therapeutics have revealed an exclusive licensing agreement concerning tebipenem HBr, an advanced-stage antibiotic with the potential to address complex urinary tract infections.
Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market:
By Drug Class
o Antibacterials
o Antivirals
o Antifungals
o Antiparasitic
By Route of Administration
o Oral
o Topical
o Injectable
o Others
By Disease Indication
o Respiratory Infections
o Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
o Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
o Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
o Gastrointestinal Infections
o Central Nervous System Infections
o Others
By Spectrum of Activity
o Broad-spectrum
o Narrow-spectrum
By End User
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Homecare
o Research Institutes
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1669
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Antimicrobial-Susceptibility-Test-Market-2022%E2%80%93-2030-1138
Piperacillin Acid (CAS 61477-96-1) Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Piperacillin-Acid-CAS-61477-96-1-Market-2021---2029-842
Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Pharmaceutical-Quality-Control-Market-2021---2029-875
Microbial Cell Banking Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Microbial-Cell-Banking-Market-2021---2029-891
Global Micronized Sulphur Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Micronized-Sulphur-Market-2021---2029-829
Global Pathogen Reduction System Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Pathogen-Reduction-System-Market-2020-2028-570
Global Gemcitabine HCL Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Gemcitabine-HCL-Market-2023-2031-1648
Global Anti-Aging Longevity Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Anti-Aging-Longevity-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1254
Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Targeted-Protein-Degradation-Market-2022%E2%80%93-2030-1241
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-402-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+ +1 510-402-1213
email us here