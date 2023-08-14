Illuminating Biological Complexity: Global Protein Expression Market Expands: New Report Published by AMI
Global Protein Expression Market Accounted for US$ 3.01 Billion in 2022, Anticipated to Gain CAGR of 12.5% During 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Protein Expression Market Synopsis
Protein expression is the process of producing a protein of interest in a cell or organism. It is a critical step in the development of new drugs, vaccines, and other biologics. The race to develop COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics highlighted the importance of efficient protein expression for biopharmaceutical production. Companies working on vaccines or treatments leveraged protein expression technologies to produce viral antigens, monoclonal antibodies, and other proteins crucial for COVID-19 interventions. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global protein expression market.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1668
Global Protein Expression Market Growth Drivers:
• Biopharmaceutical Demand: The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, which accounted for over 25% of the global pharmaceutical market, drives the need for efficient protein expression market. The global biologics market is projected to exceed $400 billion. Biopharmaceuticals like monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins necessitate robust protein expression systems for production. This demand is further propelled by personalized medicine, where targeted therapies based on protein expression profiles are becoming more prevalent, boosting research and production requirements.
• Advancements in Genetic Engineering: Genetic engineering techniques, like CRISPR-Cas9, enable precise gene modifications for enhanced protein expression. The global CRISPR technology market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2022. This has revolutionized protein expression market by optimizing host cell lines, increasing protein yields, and facilitating the production of intricate protein structures. Researchers can now tailor expression systems for improved protein stability, solubility, and functionality, fostering innovation and expanding applications.
• Growing Research Applications: Research activities in proteomics, structural biology, and drug discovery are intensifying. The global proteomics market is projected to reach $25 billion in 2024. Understanding protein functions, interactions, and structures requires access to a wide range of high-quality proteins. This drives the demand for diverse protein expression systems. Moreover, advancements in cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and structural studies increase the need for well-expressed proteins for detailed analyses, influencing the growth of the protein expression market.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1668
Global Protein Expression Market Key Insights & Developments:
• The protein expression market is constantly evolving as new technologies and methods are developed. Some of the recent developments in the market are the use of microfluidics for protein expression; the development of new expression systems for difficult-to-express proteins; the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for protein expression optimization; and the development of new methods for protein purification.
• The Asia Pacific region has seen remarkable growth in the protein expression market. China's biopharmaceutical market value exceeded $50 billion in 2022, with rapid expansion driven by investments in research and development. India's biotechnology industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 30%. The establishment of biotech hubs, increased funding in research, and a rising focus on contract manufacturing and research services have propelled Asia Pacific's accelerated growth trajectory in protein expression market.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
• https://industryglobalnews24.com/japan-and-china-discreetly-observe-the-anniversary-of-a-peace-treaty-amid-rising-tensions
Global Protein Expression Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In June 2022, Agilent Technologies introduced version 12.0 of its MassHunter BioConfirm software, now capable of accommodating data derived from Agilent's high-resolution LC/MS systems. This expansion enables the software to effectively handle tasks like analyzing the purity of oligonucleotides and confirming their sequences.
In June 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled the SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit, offering biopharmaceutical and research professionals a user-friendly means to create strong libraries. These libraries facilitate efficient RNA-Seq processes for comprehensive transcriptome profiling, addressing the needs of scientists in biopharmaceuticals and research endeavors.
o Agilent Technologies, Inc.
o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
o Charles River Laboratories
o Corning Incorporated
o Danaher
o FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
o GenScript
o Lonza Group
o Merck KGaA
o QIAGEN
o Sartorius AG
o Takara Bio Inc.
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Other Industry Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Protein Expression Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1668
Global Protein Expression Market
By System Type
o Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
o Prokaryotic Expression Systems
o Insect Cell Expression Systems
o Yeast Expression Systems
o Cell-Free Expression Systems
o Algal-Based Expression Systems
By Offerings
o Reagents
o Expression Vectors
o Competent Cells
o Instruments
o Services
By Application
o Therapeutic Applications
o Research Applications
o Industrial Applications
By End User
o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
o Academic Research Institutes
o Contract Research Organizations & Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CROS & CDMOS)
o Other End Users
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1668
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
CRISPR Gene Editing Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/CRISPR-Gene-Editing-Market-2021---2029-898
Global Biochips Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Biochips-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1226
Global CRO Mass Spectroscopy Services Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-CRO-Mass-Spectroscopy-Services-Market-2022-%E2%80%93-2030-1215
Global Immunoprecipitation Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Immunoprecipitation-Market-2022-2030-1299
Global Transient Protein Expression Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Transient-Protein-Expression-Market-2022%E2%80%93-2030-1177
Global 3D Cell Culture Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-3D-Cell-Culture-Market-2023-%E2%80%93-2031-1461
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-402-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+ +1 510-402-1213
email us here