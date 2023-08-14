Vibrant Children's Book Follows Adventures of "The Girl and the Dragon"
Dona Samson Zappone's fantasy tale portrays plucky protagonist's exploits
I hope whoever reads my book-young or old will really enjoy the journey of enjoying a book for children. Adults can also enjoy my book. Have a few more stories in me!!!””QUEENSLAND, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing inspiration from fantasy and folklore, filled with tales of dragons and fairies, author Dona Samson Zappone pens her own enchanting tale following a plucky protagonist with an imagination without bounds. An unexpected adventure unfolds in "The Girl and the Dragon" when a daydreamer gets a little carried away while having a holiday in Turkey.
A land steeped in history and mythology, Turkey is the ideal locale for a tale that blends fantasy and reality. Zappone's children's book follows a young girl who is visiting her grandmother there, bringing a Christmas gift along with her sketchbook and watercolour pad, before a flight of fancy plunges her in an unforgettable journey.
While depicting fantastic exploits, Zappone also immerses her readers in the Turkish landscape and its historical destinations, including the castle that she visited years ago that was among the inspirations for the tale. The author spent several years living in Turkey, working in a small bookshop in the US Air Force base in Incirlik. There she was immersed in the local scene and its culture, which informs the vibrant depictions in her children's book.
With "The Girl and the Dragon" young readers will see how the power of their imaginations can take them to exciting destinations where they can have awesome adventures. This children's book can also make for an ideal bedtime story that parents can read to their little ones.
About the Author
Dona Samson Zappone is a writer, visual artist and performance poet who grew up in Malaysia before migrating to Australia. The roots of her visual artistry also stretch into the world of painting, handcrafting, and printing along with printmaking. Her artistic pursuits took her to numerous nations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Turkey, New Mexico and other destinations. She is a member of Auburn Writers & Poets & Artist. Zappone has been several book fairs and has been on radio and TV interviews.
