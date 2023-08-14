Network Packet Broker Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Network Packet Broker

The Network Packet Broker Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Performance Monitoring, Security Delivery), and Types (Inline Network Packet Broker, Non-inline Network Packet Broker). The Network Packet Broker market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Network Packet Broker Market worldwide?

Keysight

Gigamon

NetScout

Cisco

Extreme Networks

Arista Networks

APCON

Datacom Systems

Pluribus Networks

Big Switch Networks

Niagara Networks

CPacket Networks

Garland Technology

Profitap

Cubro Network Visibility

Network Critical

Microtel Innovation

CGS Tower Networks

The Global Network Packet Broker market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Network Packet Broker Market

A Network Packet Broker (NPB) is an active device that directs selected raw data packets from network interfaces (typically via SPAN or network TAP points) to specific network service and monitoring devices, and performance management and security applications.

It’s a middleman for network monitoring traffic. NPBs are active “brokers”, or “dealers” of data, because they can be specific and targeted in the data that is supplied to each tool.

NPBs can…

Deal data from one network link, to one tool

Deal data from one network link, to multiple tools

Deal data from multiple network links, to one tool

Deal data from multiple network links, to multiple tools

Ultimately, NPBs make monitoring and security tools more effective, by giving them access to a range of data from across the entire network. Blind spots are reduced, giving tools the visibility they need to identify and tackle performance and security threats.

The global Network Packet Broker market size is projected to reach US$ 1154.8 million by 2028, from US$ 724.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Network Packet Brokers can be divided as follows: Inline and Non-inline.The first kind need to mention is Inline, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 55.61% in 2019.

Network Packet Brokers main application area is Performance Monitoring. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 66.45%, then followed by the Security Delivery which account for 33.55%.

Keysight, NetScout, Cisco, Keysight, APCON are the key players in the global Network Packet Brokers market. These Top 5 manufacturers take up more than 60% of the global market in 2019.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Network Packet Broker market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Network Packet Broker market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Network Packet Broker market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Network Packet Broker market.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Network Packet Broker Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Network Packet Broker

Performance Monitoring

Security Delivery

What are the types of Network Packet Broker available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Network Packet Broker market share In 2022.

Inline Network Packet Broker

Non-inline Network Packet Broker

Which regions are leading the Network Packet Broker Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

