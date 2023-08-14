Black Pellets Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Black Pellets Market

The Black Pellets Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Power Generation, Others), and Types (Torrefaction, Steam Explosion (SE)). The Black Pellets market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Black Pellets Market worldwide?

Zilkha Biomass Energy

New Biomass Energy

Bionet

Blackwood Technology

Arbaflame

Airex Energy

Bioebdev

ECN

The Global Black Pellets market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Black Pellets are produced through torrefaction or steam exploded, during which water content, cellulose sugars, and other volatile organic compounds are removed from the biomass to produce a solid biofuel with characteristics similar to those of fossil coal.

Global Black Pellets key players include Zilkha Biomass Energy, Bionet, Blackwood Technology, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Japan, and North America, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Torrefaction is the largest segment, with a share nearly 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power Generation, etc.

In 2020, the global Black Pellets market size was USD 209 million and it is expected to reach USD 497.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

Black Pellets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Black Pellets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Power Generation

Others

Torrefaction

Steam Explosion (SE)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

