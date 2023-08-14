Bubble Tea Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Global Bubble Tea

The Bubble Tea Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (18-25 years old, 26-35 years old, 36-45 years old, Other Groups), and Types (Classic/Original, Fruit Flavored, Other Flavors). The Bubble Tea market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Bubble Tea Market worldwide?

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

ViVi Bubble Tea

Short Description About Bubble Tea Market:

The Global Bubble Tea market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a China Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bubble Tea Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bubble Tea market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8062.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 27780 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Chatime, Coco Fresh, Gong Cha and Quickly are the main manufacturers of bubble milk tea, with the top three accounting for about 15% of the whole market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with nearly 60%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Bubble Tea Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Bubble Tea

18-25 years old

26-35 years old

36-45 years old

Other Groups

What are the types of Bubble Tea available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Bubble Tea market share In 2022.

Classic/Original

Fruit Flavored

Other Flavors

Which regions are leading the Bubble Tea Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Bubble Tea Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Bubble Tea market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Bubble Tea industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

