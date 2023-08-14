Governor Abbott Announces Over $9.9 Million In Career Training Grants To Rio Grande Valley Schools

August 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 20 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $9.9 million to 11 schools in the Rio Grande Valley to support career and technical education (CTE) training programs. Presented by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), these grants will help schools purchase and install equipment needed to train more than 2,300 students for high-demand careers in healthcare, automotive services, welding, electronic engineering, construction management, culinary arts, public relations, and more.

"As the eighth-largest economy in the world, Texas continues to be the premier destination for business growth and job creation," said Governor Abbott. "Now more than ever, it is critical that the next generation of Texans are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to pursue careers in high-demand industries across the state. These JET grants, totaling over $9.9 million, will create more opportunities for students in the Rio Grande Valley to train for good-paying jobs and gain invaluable hands-on experience in their future career field. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued work as we build an even brighter future for all of Texas."

“By promoting career and technical education training, the JET grant program is helping to drive the future of Texas’ workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These TWC grants ensure that students throughout the state are prepared to meet the evolving demands of Texas’ thriving economy.”

Chairman Daniel today presented nine of the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at South Texas College in McAllen.

The nine JET grant recipients in Hidalgo County include:

South Texas College: two grants: $329,082 for equipment to train 180 students as emergency medical technicians. $330,600 to train 215 students as nurses.

La Joya Independent School District (ISD): two grants: $696,824 for equipment to train 100 students as machinists in partnership with South Texas College. $687,366 to train 130 students as registered nurses in partnership with South Texas College.

Vanguard Academy: three grants: $529,191 for equipment to train 126 students as computer specialists in partnership with South Texas College. $482,807 to train 126 students at their Beethoven campus as licensed vocational nurses in partnership with South Texas College. $482,807 to train another 126 students at their Rembrandt campus as nurses in partnership with South Texas College

Weslaco ISD: two grants: $481,136 for equipment to train 126 students as automotive technicians in partnership with South Texas College. $699,053 to train 126 students as welders in partnership with South Texas College.



In addition, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson today presented the other 11 awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Texas Southmost College in Brownsville.

The 11 JET grants recipients in Cameron County include:

Texas Southmost College: a $331,292 grant for equipment to train 50 students as electro-mechanical technicians.

La Feria Independent School District (ISD): a $518,292 grant for equipment to train 126 students as nurses in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen.

Jubilee Academies: a $685,303 grant to train 126 students as nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College.

Harlingen Consolidated ISD: two grants: $708,288 for equipment to train 130 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Texas State Technical College – Harlingen. $708,510 to train 130 students as nurses in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen.

San Benito ISD: three grants: $369,487 to train 80 students as chefs and head cooks in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen. $121,143 to train 130 students as public relations specialists in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen. $112,164 to train 80 students as welders in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen.

Point Isabel ISD: a $410,830 grant for equipment to train 126 students as construction managers in partnership with Texas Southmost College.

Rio Hondo ISD: two grants: $712,500 to train 37 students as electrical engineers in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen. $615,220 to train 58 students as welders in partnership with Texas State Technical College - Harlingen.

two grants:

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.