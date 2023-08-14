Governor Abbott Signs Critical Energy Laws At TIPRO Summer Conference

August 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed critical energy legislation passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session following his keynote address at the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) Summer Conference in San Antonio. The two bills, Senate Bill 1017 and House Bill 33, prohibit cities, counties, and political subdivisions in Texas from banning gasoline engines or fuel stations and strengthen an executive order protecting Texas’ oil and gas industry from harmful federal actions.



“The hardworking men and women of the energy sector are the lifeblood of the booming Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “We just finished another important legislative session for the Texas energy industry. We cut red tape so that needless local and county regulations don’t stifle economic growth, ensured local governments couldn’t ban the use of gasoline engines, secured our power grid for the Texas of tomorrow, and worked with community colleges to produce the skilled workforce to help this industry continue to thrive in Texas. Here in Texas, we embrace the energy industry. As long as I am Governor, I will fight for the energy sector to ensure Texas remains America’s energy leader.”



During his keynote address to over 150 energy leaders, Governor Abbott promised to keep Texas the energy capital of the world and highlighted ways Texas continues to spur growth and job creation in this industry. The Governor also outlined the work Texas is doing to protect the oil and gas industry and Texans from harsh, job-killing restrictions and regulations. The Governor was joined at TIPRO's Summer Conference by Representative Brooks Landgraf, TIPRO Chairman Jud Walker, and other energy leaders.



Senate Bill 1017 (Birdwell/Landgraf) prevents any local government in Texas from adopting regulations that limit access to or use of an energy source or that results in the prohibition of infrastructure that is necessary to access fuel and energy, including both production and sale.



House Bill 33 (Landgraf/Springer) prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from assisting any federal agency or official with the enforcement of any federal act that purports to regulate oil and gas operations and imposes a regulation that does not exist under state law.

