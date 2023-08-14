Farcast announces ISO 9001 certification human Tumor Microdynamics (hTMD) platform
This certification is a testimony to our culture of quality and we will continue building it further across our future global centers.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Farcast Biosciences announces ISO 9001 certification of its human Tumor Microdynamics (hTMD) platform. German TÜV NORD, one of the world's largest inspection, certification & testing organization issued the certification covering the TruTumor culturing, pathology, assaying and data generation technologies. These technologies are a foundational element in Farcast’s platform for precision cancer research.
The certification ensures that compliance with standard procedures, documentation integrity, audit trails, training of staff, vendor management, and other regulatory requirements are vetted to the highest quality standards. Farcast’s mission is to make treatment with cancer therapeutics and diagnostics more predictable, its success depends on insights mined from the largest and most reliable datasets created from living human tumor tissue samples.
“This certification is a testimony to the maturity of our quality processes that we have developed and followed over the years. The quality of our data is a function of the consistency in the execution of our processes. We take pride in the culture of quality that we have built across all functions and levels at Farcast. Ours may be the only such technology with this certification in one of our main centers in India and we are committed to applying the same level of rigor in all our global centers in the future,” said Mohit Malhotra CEO and cofounder of Farcast.
