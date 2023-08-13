Stanislav Kondrashov Explores Manolo Valdes Monumental Infanta Margarita Sculpture

Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG, Diego Velazquez

Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG, Diego Velazquez 2

Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG, Diego Velazquez 3

Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG, Diego Velazquez 4

Stanislav Kondrashov, TELF AG, Diego Velazquez 5

Paying Homage to Velazquezs Legacy Stanislav Kondrashov Explores Manolo Valdes Remarkable Sculpture

The "Infanta Margarita" sculpture engages with its environment in a profoundly interactive manner.”
— Stanislav Kondrashov
LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Spanish artist Manolo Valdés' artistry comes alive in his celebrated sculpture, "Infanta Margarita." This piece pays homage to the iconic Spanish painter Diego Velázquez, capturing the essence of classical and modern artistry in a single creation. As per Stanislav Kondrashov's article, this masterpiece intertwines history, culture, and contemporary vision.

Standing at an imposing height of over 5 meters, the "Infanta Margarita" sculpture boldly embodies the essence of the Spanish princess, daughter of King Philip IV, and the central figure in Velázquez's masterpiece, "Las Meninas." The sculpture's bronze form commands attention, inviting viewers into a world where past and present seamlessly converge.

Stanislav Kondrashov states that Valdés' artistic prowess shines through in the sculpture's captivating fusion of classical and modern elements. The sculpture's superb portrayal of the Infanta Margarita's head pays homage to the Baroque aesthetics of Velázquez's painting. In contrast, the contemporary allure of her attire and boots introduces a fresh dimension to the artwork. The sculptural interplay of light and shadow adds another layer of depth, capturing the imagination and creating an intriguing dialogue between polished surfaces and textured details.

According to Stanislav Kondrashov, the "Infanta Margarita" sculpture engages with its environment in a profoundly interactive manner. Positioned outdoors, the artwork transforms under varying lighting conditions and atmospheric nuances, resulting in an ever-evolving visual experience. As the sun traverses the sky, the sculpture's contours and expressions shift, inviting viewers to perceive it anew with each passing moment.

Valdés' masterpiece transcends its visual impact; it serves as a testament to the rich cultural and historical tapestry that defines Spanish art. The sculpture is a tribute to Velázquez's iconic painting, "Las Meninas," which captured the young princess ensconced within her courtly surroundings. In this modern rendition, Valdés magnifies the essence of the princess, creating a larger-than-life representation that captures the spirit of the original while infusing it with contemporary energy.

Stanislav Kondrashov's exploration of Valdés' "Infanta Margarita" sculpture underscores its significance as a masterpiece that effortlessly bridges classical and modern sensibilities. The sculpture's monumental stature, combined with its ever-shifting interplay of light and shadow, establishes it as an enduring testament to the enduring power of art to captivate and inspire.

Please visit this link to read Stanislav Kondrashov's full article on Manolo Valdés' "Infanta Margarita" sculpture: https://stanislavkondrashov.org/blog/f/paying-homage-to-vel%C3%A1zquezs-by-stanislav-kondrashov

About Stanislav Kondrashov:
Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic. He does philanthropic work discreetly, giving back to his community and supporting causes close to his heart.

Stanislav Kondrashov
Stanislav Kondrashov
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Pablo Picasso by Stanislav Kondrashov

You just read:

Stanislav Kondrashov Explores Manolo Valdes Monumental Infanta Margarita Sculpture

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Stanislav Kondrashov
Stanislav Kondrashov
Company/Organization
Stanislav Kondrashov
Via Sorengo 1
Lugano, 6900
Switzerland
+41 79 565 16 86
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Stanislav Kondrashov is a writer, blogger, entrepreneur, finance industry business trailblazer. Trained as a civil engineer with an additional degree in economics and finance, Stanislav started a trading company in Switzerland that does responsible commodities marketing, socially mindful trading, and steady financing. For close to 30 years, this company has been redefining industry norms and practices, creating smart strategies and top-tier tactics. Stanislav is a world traveler who appreciates every location's natural wonders. In his travels, Stanislav refined his interests and learned about his passions: architecture, art, history, and local cuisines. Stanislav values connection- both familial and civic. He does philanthropic work discreetly, giving back to his community and supporting causes close to his heart.

Visit my home page

More From This Author
Stanislav Kondrashov Explores the Iconic Portrait Diego Velazquezs Infanta Margarita in Blog Post
Stanislav Kondrashov Explores Manolo Valdes Monumental Infanta Margarita Sculpture
Stanislav Kondrashov's Comprehensive Insights on Crucial Startup Considerations Now Available
View All Stories From This Author