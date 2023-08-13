Onewiex Held a Second Grand Conference with Partners in Dubai,UAE on August 5th, 2023

The Second International Onewiex Conference, held in Dubai, the global hub for innovation and finance, was a resounding success.

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Second International Onewiex Conference, held in Dubai, the global hub for innovation and finance, was a resounding success. The event was broadcast live on the company’s official YouTube channel, attracting thousands of viewers worldwide, while hundreds of attendees experienced the grandeur of the occasion in person.

The conference brought together a diverse audience, with the company’s charismatic CEO, Oliver Wilson, and co-founder, Max Katzler, delivering compelling speeches. They shared the stage with regional leaders from various countries, all of whom are renowned for their significant influence in the cryptocurrency and investment markets.

The conference served as a valuable platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and opinions. The opportunity for face-to-face interaction helped to reinforce trust, affirm a shared vision, and solidify a commitment to introducing innovative solutions to the world of finance.

With his usual enthusiasm, Mr. Wilson expressed his “heartfelt appreciation for your presence and unwavering loyalty to our company.” He proudly highlighted that Onewiex had processed more than 10 million transactions over the past year, demonstrating the company’s significant influence and reliability. Wilson also emphasized the company’s commitment to making the financial system more perfect, more transparent, and more accessible to all.

In contrast, Max Katzler delved into the specifics of the company’s plans. He announced the company’s plans for further expansion in the global market, with a focus on creating strong partnerships and opening new offices in various countries to provide maximum convenience for clients. Katzler also introduced the company’s new product, the Onewiex Coin (OWX), a unique cryptocurrency that the company has been working hard to develop and implement.

Katzler revealed plans to implement the first Airdrop of OWX coins before the New Year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s development. He also announced the launch of a trading school this winter, where partners can learn about trading and the company’s successful trading strategies.

Following the formal portion of the conference, top leaders had the opportunity to engage in open and direct dialogue with Wilson and Katzler. This transparency and accessibility of the company’s leadership served as a key factor in bolstering trust among partners.

Overall, the Second International Onewiex Conference in Dubai was an inspiring and informative event that brought together the best specialists, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the field of cryptocurrencies and finance. It showcased Onewiex’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and education, setting the stage for the company’s continued growth and success.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

