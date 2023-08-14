Breakthrough AI in Genomics
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakthrough Genomics is excited to announce the new release of Virtual Geneticist - an AI-powered next-generation Genomics Interpretation Platform featuring advanced capabilities to read and interpret millions of scientific papers within seconds.
Developed by a team of top experts in genomics and artificial intelligence, Virtual Geneticist is set to revolutionize the field of precision medicine by enabling high-throughout and precise analysis for genetic tests that utilize whole genome and whole exome data. The platform promises to be a game-changer for medical geneticists and clinical labs looking to leverage the power of genetic testing for rare disease diagnosis, cancer risk assessment, and a wide range of hard-to-diagnose medical conditions that include cardiovascular screening, metabolic diseases, neurological conditions, and many others.
To break down barriers and help make precision medicine accessible to healthcare providers and researchers worldwide, Virtual Geneticist will be offered for a limited time free of charge. Breakthrough Genomics CEO, Dr. Laura Li, adds “By offering an AI-powered platform at no cost, we aim to empower healthcare professionals, researchers, and scientists in their pursuit of personalized medicine and to help drive forward critical advancements in the field of genomics.”
Key features of Virtual Geneticist include:
Artificial Intelligence at Its Core: Virtual Geneticist harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI algorithms built on the latest advancements in natural language processing and machine learning to efficiently interpret vast amounts of genomic data, providing comprehensive, verifiable, and precise insights.
High Throughput and Scalability: By leveraging advanced parallel processing and advanced cloud computing, Virtual Geneticist can easily handle massive amounts of genomic data in real-time, significantly reducing turnaround times for analysis.
Unmatched Accuracy and Reliability: Virtual Geneticist has undergone rigorous validation and benchmarking to ensure unmatched accuracy in its interpretations. The platform's algorithms continuously learn and improve from new data inputs, reinforcing the precision of its results with every analysis.
Streamlined Clinical Decision Support: the easy-to-use platform generates clear and concise results that present actionable insights to healthcare professionals, enabling them to make well-informed decisions that align with patients’ specific genetic profiles.
Advanced Scientific Paper Reading Capabilities: the newest version of Virtual Geneticist is equipped with the capability to read and interpret any scientific paper related to genetics. This enables researchers and geneticists to stay up-to-date with the latest scientific advancements, empowering them to make informed decisions based on the most current research.
"Virtual Geneticist represents a major leap forward in the diagnostic capabilities of clinical laboratories around the world," says Weimin Sun - the clinical director at Breakthrough Genomics. She adds, “This platform not only accelerates the interpretation process but also ensures that clinicians and researchers have the most reliable and up-to-date information at their fingertips. This not only saves an incredible amount of time, but gives these professionals a critical tool needed to push their work in precision medicine forward at a faster rate.”
The release of the latest version of Virtual Geneticist is set to further support the adoption of precision medicine worldwide with the ultimate goal of transforming and improving patient care and outcomes.
To learn more about Virtual Geneticist and its potential to revolutionize precision medicine, visit BTGenomics.com
About Breakthrough Genomics:
Breakthrough Genomics is a leader in the clinical interpretation of genomic data. The company has developed proprietary techniques for the analysis of genomic data and offers a range of cutting-edge genetic tests for rare disease diagnosis and early cancer detection.
Media Contact:
Scott Braman
Marketing Director
Breakthrough Genomics
scott@btgenomics.com
1-617-308-6081
Scott Braman
Developed by a team of top experts in genomics and artificial intelligence, Virtual Geneticist is set to revolutionize the field of precision medicine by enabling high-throughout and precise analysis for genetic tests that utilize whole genome and whole exome data. The platform promises to be a game-changer for medical geneticists and clinical labs looking to leverage the power of genetic testing for rare disease diagnosis, cancer risk assessment, and a wide range of hard-to-diagnose medical conditions that include cardiovascular screening, metabolic diseases, neurological conditions, and many others.
To break down barriers and help make precision medicine accessible to healthcare providers and researchers worldwide, Virtual Geneticist will be offered for a limited time free of charge. Breakthrough Genomics CEO, Dr. Laura Li, adds “By offering an AI-powered platform at no cost, we aim to empower healthcare professionals, researchers, and scientists in their pursuit of personalized medicine and to help drive forward critical advancements in the field of genomics.”
Key features of Virtual Geneticist include:
Artificial Intelligence at Its Core: Virtual Geneticist harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI algorithms built on the latest advancements in natural language processing and machine learning to efficiently interpret vast amounts of genomic data, providing comprehensive, verifiable, and precise insights.
High Throughput and Scalability: By leveraging advanced parallel processing and advanced cloud computing, Virtual Geneticist can easily handle massive amounts of genomic data in real-time, significantly reducing turnaround times for analysis.
Unmatched Accuracy and Reliability: Virtual Geneticist has undergone rigorous validation and benchmarking to ensure unmatched accuracy in its interpretations. The platform's algorithms continuously learn and improve from new data inputs, reinforcing the precision of its results with every analysis.
Streamlined Clinical Decision Support: the easy-to-use platform generates clear and concise results that present actionable insights to healthcare professionals, enabling them to make well-informed decisions that align with patients’ specific genetic profiles.
Advanced Scientific Paper Reading Capabilities: the newest version of Virtual Geneticist is equipped with the capability to read and interpret any scientific paper related to genetics. This enables researchers and geneticists to stay up-to-date with the latest scientific advancements, empowering them to make informed decisions based on the most current research.
"Virtual Geneticist represents a major leap forward in the diagnostic capabilities of clinical laboratories around the world," says Weimin Sun - the clinical director at Breakthrough Genomics. She adds, “This platform not only accelerates the interpretation process but also ensures that clinicians and researchers have the most reliable and up-to-date information at their fingertips. This not only saves an incredible amount of time, but gives these professionals a critical tool needed to push their work in precision medicine forward at a faster rate.”
The release of the latest version of Virtual Geneticist is set to further support the adoption of precision medicine worldwide with the ultimate goal of transforming and improving patient care and outcomes.
To learn more about Virtual Geneticist and its potential to revolutionize precision medicine, visit BTGenomics.com
About Breakthrough Genomics:
Breakthrough Genomics is a leader in the clinical interpretation of genomic data. The company has developed proprietary techniques for the analysis of genomic data and offers a range of cutting-edge genetic tests for rare disease diagnosis and early cancer detection.
Media Contact:
Scott Braman
Marketing Director
Breakthrough Genomics
scott@btgenomics.com
1-617-308-6081
Scott Braman
Breakthrough Genomics
email us here