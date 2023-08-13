Berlin / DUI, Assault on a Protected Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2023 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Calais Road in Marshfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Assault on a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Michael King
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont
VICTIM: Joseph Perreault (Plainfield FAST Squad)
VICTIM: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin (Vermont State Police)
On 08/11/2023 at approximately 2132 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Calais Road in Marshfield, Vermont. The operator of the vehicle, Michael King, sustained a head injury from the crash and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment. While King was being prepared for transport to the hospital, he spit at Joseph Perreault, a Plainfield FAST Squad member and shortly after spit at Trooper Goodwin. King was showing signs of impairment and was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/21/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the offenses of DUI and assault on a protected professional.
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2023
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.