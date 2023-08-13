Berlin / DUI, Assault on a Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident

On 08/11/2023 at approximately 2132 hours Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Calais Road in Marshfield, Vermont. The operator of the vehicle, Michael King, sustained a head injury from the crash and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment. While King was being prepared for transport to the hospital, he spit at Joseph Perreault, a Plainfield FAST Squad member and shortly after spit at Trooper Goodwin. King was showing signs of impairment and was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/21/2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the offenses of DUI and assault on a protected professional.