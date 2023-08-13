Ingredion Incorporated 報告第二季度業績強勁並提高全年展望

與去年同期相比，2023 年第二季度報告營業收入和調整後的營業收入 * 分別增長 18% 和 17%

分別增長 18% 和 17% 2023 年第二季度報告每股盈利和調整後每股盈利 * 分別為 2.42 美元和 2.32 美元，分別增長 14% 和 9%

分別為 2.42 美元和 2.32 美元，分別增長 14% 和 9% 公司將全年調整後每股盈利展望區間從 8.70 美元至 9.40 美元提升到 8.80 美元至 9.40 美元



WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品和飲料製造業配料方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)，今日發布了 2023 年第二季度的業績報告。該 2023 年和 2022 年第二季度的業績報告根據美國公認會計原則 (「GAAP」) 編制，其中包括從公司呈報的非 GAAP 財務指標中排除的項目。

Ingredion 公司主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 表示，「我們的團隊再次展現了適應市場動態變化的能力，同時利潤增長依舊強勁。」「團隊能夠靈活調整生產來適應預期客戶需求變化，從而實現了強勁的利潤增長和更大的經營現金流。本季度的業績進一步展示了我們多樣化配料組合的價值，其中北美在核心配料方面的優勢以及歐洲、中東和非洲地區在特種原料方面的優勢共同促成了創紀錄的第二季度淨銷售額。」

「特種原料的淨銷售額增長受到價格和客戶組合的推動。總體而言，Ingredion 公司的特種原料推動了公司的總淨銷售額增長，這反映出客戶對健康的天然原料有持續需求，例如獲取可用於實現減糖的方案。我們低熱量或零熱量產品裏有差異化高甜度天然甜味劑，因其一騎絕塵的甜度和風味特點持續受到認可。銷售量繼續受到食品供應鏈中的庫存再平衡以及消費者支出行為的影響。」

「我們更新後的全年展望反映了我們對今年繼續實現盈利增長以及執行我們的增長路線圖的信心，為股東創造長期價值，」 Zallie 總結道。

*調整後攤薄每股盈利（「調整後每股盈利」），調整後營運收入，調整後的實際所得稅率和調整後稀釋後加權普通股平均股均為非 GAAP 財務指標。請參閱本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後名為「非 GAAP 資訊」的 Supplemental Financial Information 第二部分，以查看將這些非 GAAP 財務指標根據最直接可比的 GAAP 指標調整的結果。

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

2Q22 2Q23 Reported EPS $ 2.12 $ 2.42 Restructuring/Impairment costs 0.01 - Tax items and other matters (0.01 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted EPS** $ 2.12 $ 2.32

Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

2Q23 Total items affecting EPS** 0.20 Total operating items 0.40 Margin 0.75 Volume (0.21 ) Foreign exchange (0.08 ) Other income (0.06 ) Total non-operating items (0.20 ) Other non-operating income (0.02 ) Financing costs (0.15 ) Tax Rate (0.03 ) Shares outstanding (0.01 ) Non-controlling interests 0.01

**由於四捨五入的原因，總額可能與各項相加略有出入；

財務亮點

截至 2023 年 6 月 30 日，總債務和現金（包括短期投資）分別為 25 億美元和 2.63 億美元，而截至 2022 年 12 月 31 日分別為 25 億美元和 2.39 億美元。

第二季度報告的淨融資成本為 3,000 萬美元，而去年同期為 1,700 萬美元。

本季度報告和調整後實際稅率分別為 25.1% 和 28.3%，而去年同期分別為 26.0% 和 26.8%。 報告實際稅率下降主要受到截至 2023 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月內墨西哥貨幣比索對美元的匯率影響。巴基斯坦超級稅率的增加部分抵消了該實際稅率的下降。

資本支出淨額為 1.53 億美元，比去年同期增加 1,600 萬美元。

Business Review

Total Ingredion

Net Sales

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Volume Price/mix 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 2,044 (47 ) (225 ) 297 2,069 1 % 4 % Year-to-Date 3,936 (110 ) (341 ) 721 4,206 7 % 10 %

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Business Drivers Acquisition /

Integration Restructuring / Impairment Other 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 213 (7 ) 43 - 2 - 251 18 % 21 % Year-to-Date 423 (19 ) 138 1 4 (5 ) 542 28 % 33 %

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Business Drivers 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 215 (7 ) 43 251 17 % 20 % Year-to-Date 428 (19 ) 138 547 28 % 32 %

淨銷售額

第二季度和截至目前的淨銷售額分別較去年同期增長 1% 和 7%。這些增長由價格和產品組合推動，但因銷量下降（包括積極的客戶組合管理）以及外匯影響被部分抵消。排除外匯影響，第二季度和年初至今的淨銷售額分別增長 4% 和 10%。





營業收入

第二季度報告營業收入的和調整後營業收入均為 2.51 億美元，較上年分別增長 18% 和 17%。這些增長由有利的價格組合推動，但因原材料和投入成本增加以及銷量下降被部分抵消。排除外匯影響，報告營業收入和調整後營業收入分別比去年同期增長 21% 和 20%。

截至目前的報告營業收入和調整後營業收入分別為 5.42 億美元和 5.47 億美元，較去年同期分別增長 28%。報告營業收入和調整後營業收入的增長得益於有利的價格組合，但因原材料和投入成本增加以及銷量下降被部分抵消。排除外匯影響，報告營業收入和調整後營業收入分別比去年同期增長 33% 和 32%。

North America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Volume Price

Mix 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 1,284 (7 ) (124 ) 189 1,342 5 % 5 % Year-to-Date 2,458 (15 ) (206 ) 461 2,698 10 % 10 %

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Business Drivers 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 161 (1 ) 37 197 22 % 23 % Year-to-Date 317 (3 ) 90 404 27 % 28 %

第二季度北美地區的營業收入為 1.97 億美元，較去年同期增加了 3,600 萬美元；年初至今的營業收入為 4.04 億美元，較去年同期增加了 8,700 萬美元。這些增長由有利的價格組合推動，投入成本增加和銷量減少被部分抵消。排除外匯影響，該分部第二季度和年初至今營業收入分別增長 23%和 28%。





South America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Volume Price

mix 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 290 (10 ) (42 ) 19 257 -11 % -8 % Year-to-Date 542 (23 ) (49 ) 56 526 -3 % 1 %

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Business Drivers 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 39 (1 ) (15 ) 23 -41 % -38 % Year-to-Date 77 (5 ) (8 ) 64 -17 % -10 %

第二季度南美地區的營業收入為 2,300 萬美元，較去年同期減少 1,600 萬美元；年初至今的營業收入為 6,400 萬美元，較去年同期減少 1,300 萬美元。這些營業收入下降主要受到銷量下降和投入成本上升的影響，以及對阿根廷合資企業業績的不利外匯影響。排除外匯影響，第二季度和年初至今該分部營業收入分別增長 -38% 和 -10%。





Asia-Pacific

Net Sales

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Volume Price

mix 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 275 (8 ) (29 ) 29 267 -3 % 0 % Year-to-Date 547 (21 ) (54 ) 72 544 -1 % 3 %

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Business Drivers 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 21 (1 ) 7 27 29 % 33 % Year-to-Date 43 (2 ) 14 55 28 % 33 %

第二季度亞太地區的營業收入為 2,700 萬美元，較去年同期增加 600 萬美元；年初至今的營業收入為 5,500 萬美元，較去年同期增加 1,200 萬美元。這些增長由有利的價格組合推動，但因銷量下降被部分抵消。排除外匯影響，該季度和年初至今該分部營業收入增長均為 33%。





Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Net Sales

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Volume Price

mix 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 195 (22 ) (30 ) 60 203 4 % 15 % Year-to-Date 389 (51 ) (32 ) 132 438 13 % 26 %

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2022 FX

Impact Business Drivers 2023 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 29 (4 ) 17 42 45 % 59 % Year-to-Date 60 (9 ) 48 99 65 % 80 %

第二季度歐洲、中東和非洲（EMEA）地區的營業收入為 4,200 萬美元，較去年同期增加 1,300 萬美元；年初至今營業收入為 9,900 萬美元，較去年同期增加 3,900 萬美元。這些變化由有利的價格組合推動，但因銷量下降、投入成本上升和外匯影響被部分抵消。排除外匯影響，該分部第二季度和年初至今營業收入分別增長 59%和 80%。





股息和股票回購

2023 年上半年，公司向股東支付了 9,500 萬美元的股息，並宣布於 2023 年 7 月 25 日支付每股 0.71 美元的季度股息。Ingredion 把透過現金股息及股票回購向股東回報價值作為其資本分配策略的一部分，從而支撐股東的總回報。

第三季度展望和更新後的 2023 年全年展望

2023 年第三季度與2022 年第三季度相比，公司預計淨銷售額將實現中個位數增長，營業收入將實現高個位數到低兩位數增長。

公司預計 2023 年全年報告每股盈利和調整後每股盈利區間將分別為 8.95 至 9.55 美元和 8.80 至 9.40 美元。該預期不包括與收購相關的整合及重整成本，以及任何潛在的減值成本。

公司目前預計 2023 年全年淨銷售額將實現中到高個位數增長，反映出對配料數量的需求表現疲軟。預計報告營業收入和調整後營業收入均將實現高兩位數增長。

與去年相比，2023 年全年展望假設如下：考慮到價格組合影響持續覆蓋銷量下降和成本增加帶來的影響，北美營業收入預計將上漲 20% 至 25%；因投入成本的增加會抵消且超出有利的價格組合帶來的獲益，南美營業收入預計將有中到高個位數的下降；受有利的價格組合和 PureCircle 增長推動，儘管會因投入成本增加被部分抵消，仍預計亞太地區的營業收入將實現高兩位數增長；受有利價格組合的推動，歐洲、中東和非洲 (EMEA) 地區的營業收入預計將上漲 40% 至 50%。公司成本預計將有高個位數的上漲。

2023 年全年，公司預計報告實際稅率和調整後實際稅率分別為 25.5% 至 27.0% 和 27.0% 至 28.5%。

目前預計 2023 年全年經營現金流將介於 6 億美元至 7 億美元之間。全年的資本支出預計約為 3 億美元。

電話會議及網絡直播詳情

Ingredion 將於 2023 年 8 月 8 日（星期二）上午 8 時 （中部時間）／上午 9 時（東部時間）由主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務總監 Jim Gray 主持。電話會議將實時進行網絡直播，並可在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 存取。 在電話會議開始前幾個小時，含有額外財務和營運資訊的 簡報 可透過公司的網站查看並下載。網絡直播的重播將在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results 限時提供。

關於公司

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE：INGR) 總部位於芝加哥郊區，是全球領先的配料方案供應商，為 120多個國家的客戶提供服務。該公司 2022 年的淨銷售額為 79 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉變為食品、飲品、動物營養、釀造及工業市場使用的增值原料配料方案。而 Ingredion 的 Idea Labs ® 創新中心遍布全球及有約 12,000 名員工，將與客戶共同確立並實現將人、自然及技術的潛力融合在一起以改善生活的目標。瀏覽 ingredion.com 以了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。

前瞻性陳述

本新聞稿可能包含《1933 年證券法》及其修訂版第 27A 節及《1934 年證券交易法》基其修訂版第 21E 節所定義的前瞻性陳述。本公司擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港原則。

前瞻性陳述包括但不限於，關於公司對 2023 年第三季度淨銷售額和營運收入的預期、2023 年全年報告每股盈利和調整後每股盈利、淨銷售額、報告營業收入和調整後營業收入、分部營運收入、公司成本、報告實際稅率和調整後實際稅率、營運現金流和資本支出的任何陳述，以及關於公司前景及其未來營運、財務狀況、銷量、現金流、費用或其他財務項目的任何其他陳述，包括對於上述各項的管理層計劃或策略及目標，以及上述任何一項所依據的假設、預期或信念。

這些陳述有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可」、「將」、「應」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「預料」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「備考」、「預測」、「展望」、「前景」、「機會」、「潛在」、「臨時」、或其他類似的表達方式或其反面用法。其中，除歷史事實陳述外的所有陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。

這些陳述均基於當前的情況或期望作出，但受某些固有風險及不確定因素的影響，其中許多風險及不確定因素很難預測並且超出我們的控制範圍。儘管我們相信我們在這些前瞻性陳述中展示的預期是基於合理假設的，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期將會是正確的。

由於各種風險和不確定性因素，實際結果及發展可能與這些聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：俄羅斯和烏克蘭之間衝突的影響，包括其對原材料可得性和價格、能源供應，以及對外匯和利率的波動的影響；消費偏好及觀念的變化，包括與高果糖粟米糖漿和我們生產的其他產品有關的偏好；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域和國家／地區的客戶及消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價，以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們服務並從中獲得很大部分營業額，包括但不限於食品、飲品、動物營養廠及釀造行業的主要行業未來購買我們的產品的情況；新冠疫情對我們的業務、產品需求和財務業績的影響；接受透過基因改造和生物技術開發產品的不確定性；我們以足以獲得市場認可的價格或質量開發或獲取新產品和服務的能力；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭和／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的主要產品和副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場和價格方面；價格波動、供應鏈中斷以及影響我們生產流程和交貨渠道的原材料、能源成本和可用性、貨運和物流等方面的短缺；我們控制成本、實現預算和實現預期協同效應的能力，包括我們按時、按預算完成計劃維護和投資項目的能力以及貨運和運輸成本；我們生產設施的運營方面的困難以及與產品安全和質量相關的責任承擔；氣候變化的影響以及應對氣候變化的法律、監管和市場措施；我們以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購或策略聯盟的能力，以及我們成功整合所收購業務或實施和維持策略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；在國外進行業務和以外幣進行交易所固有的經濟、政治和其他風險；金融和資本市場的行為，包括由於外幣波動、利率和匯率波動及市場變化，以及對沖此類波動的相關風險；未能保持令人滿意的勞工關係；我們吸引、發展、激勵並與我們的員工保持良好關係的能力；自然災害、戰爭、威脅或恐怖主義行為、像新型冠狀病毒等疫情的爆發或延續，或其他我們無法控制的重大事件的發生對我們業務的影響；減值準備對我們的商譽或長期資產的影響；政府政策、法律或法規的變化以及法律合規成本，包括遵守環境法規的成本；我們稅率的變化或承擔額外所得稅責任；利率上升可能導致我們的借貸成本增加；我們以合理利率籌集資金的能力及其他影響我們獲得足夠資金用於未來增長和擴展業務的因素；有關資訊科技系統、程序和網站的安全漏洞；股票市場波動以及其他可能對我們的股價產生不利影響的因素；影響我們繼續執行股息政策的風險；以及我們維持財務報告有效內部控制的能力。

我們的前瞻性陳述僅代表截止陳述日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映新陳述或未來事件後陳述日期後的事件或情況或發展。如果我們更新或更正其中的一個或多個陳述，投資者及其他人不應該就此斷定我們將進行其他更新或更正。有關這些風險和其他風險的進一步說明，請參閱我們向美國美國證券交易委員會提交的截至 2022 年 12 月 31 日的 10-K 表格年度報告以及後續提交的 10-Q 及 8-K 表格報告中的「風險因素」和其他資訊。

Ingredion Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Change

%



Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

% 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,069 $ 2,044 1 % $ 4,206 $ 3,936 7 % Cost of sales 1,628 1,654 3,278 3,167 Gross profit 441 390 13 % 928 769 21 % Operating expenses 188 179 5 % 375 348 8 % Other operating expense (income) 2 (4 ) 11 (6 ) Restructuring/impairment charges — 2 — 4 Operating income 251 213 18 % 542 423 28 % Financing costs 30 17 62 41 Other non-operating expense (income) 2 — 2 (1 ) Income before income taxes 219 196 12 % 478 383 25 % Provision for income taxes 55 51 120 105 Net income 164 145 13 % 358 278 29 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1 3 4 6 Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 163 $ 142 15 % $ 354 $ 272 30 % Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 66.3 66.4 66.2 66.6 Diluted 67.3 67.1 67.2 67.3 Earnings per common share of Ingredion: Basic $ 2.46 $ 2.14 15 % $ 5.35 $ 4.08 31 % Diluted $ 2.42 $ 2.12 14 % $ 5.27 $ 4.04 30 %





Ingredion Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 257 $ 236 Short-term investments 6 3 Accounts receivable – net 1,366 1,411 Inventories 1,618 1,597 Prepaid expenses 64 62 Total current assets 3,311 3,309 Property, plant and equipment – net 2,414 2,407 Intangible assets – net 1,311 1,301 Other assets 564 544 Total assets $ 7,600 $ 7,561 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 522 $ 543 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,198 1,339 Total current liabilities 1,720 1,882 Long-term debt 1,939 1,940 Other non-current liabilities 466 477 Total liabilities 4,125 4,299 Share-based payments subject to redemption 43 48 Redeemable non-controlling interests 43 51 Equity Ingredion stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — authorized 25,000,000 shares — $0.01 par value, none issued - - Common stock — authorized 200,000,000 shares — $0.01 par value, 77,810,875 issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,142 1,132 Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 11,688,205 and 12,116,920 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) at cost (1,116 ) (1,148 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,119 ) (1,048 ) Retained earnings 4,469 4,210 Total Ingredion stockholders' equity 3,377 3,147 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 12 16 Total equity 3,389 3,163 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,600 $ 7,561





Ingredion Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Net income $ 358 $ 278 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 109 107 Mechanical stores expense 33 27 Margin accounts (10 ) (5 ) Changes in other trade working capital (218 ) (454 ) Other 7 43 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 279 (4 ) Cash used for investing activities: Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases (154 ) (144 ) Proceeds from disposal of manufacturing facilities and properties 1 7 Other (7 ) 1 Cash used for investing activities (160 ) (136 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net (17 ) 38 Commercial paper borrowings, net — 308 Repurchases of common stock, net — (83 ) Issuances (settlements) of common stock for share-based compensation, net 15 (1 ) Purchases of non-controlling interests — (27 ) Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (95 ) (90 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (97 ) 145 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) (15 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21 (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 236 328 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 257 $ 318





Ingredion Incorporated Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income (in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended

June 30, Change



Change

Excl. FX Six Months Ended

June 30, Change



Change

Excl. FX 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales North America $ 1,342 $ 1,284 5 % 5 % $ 2,698 $ 2,458 10 % 10 % South America 257 290 (11 )% (8 )% 526 542 (3 )% 1 % Asia-Pacific 267 275 (3 )% — % 544 547 (1 )% 3 % EMEA 203 195 4 % 15 % 438 389 13 % 26 % Total Net Sales $ 2,069 $ 2,044 1 % 4 % $ 4,206 $ 3,936 7 % 10 % Operating Income North America $ 197 $ 161 22 % 23 % $ 404 $ 317 27 % 28 % South America 23 39 (41 )% (38 )% 64 77 (17 )% (10 )% Asia-Pacific 27 21 29 % 33 % 55 43 28 % 33 % EMEA 42 29 45 % 59 % 99 60 65 % 80 % Corporate (38 ) (35 ) (9 )% (9 )% (75 ) (69 ) (9 )% (9 )% Sub-total 251 215 17 % 20 % 547 428 28 % 32 % Acquisition/integration costs – – – (1 ) Restructuring/impairment charges – (2 ) – (4 ) Other matters – – (5 ) – Total Operating Income $ 251 $ 213 18 % 21 % $ 542 $ 423 28 % 33 %

II.非 GAAP 資訊

為了補充根據美國公認會計原則 (「GAAP」) 編制的綜合財務業績，我們使用非 GAAP 歷史財務指標，這些指標不包括某些 GAAP 事項，如收購和整合成本、重整和減值成本、墨西哥稅收（利益）準備金和其他指定事項。當提到這些非 GAAP 金額時，通常我們使用術語「調整後」。

管理層在戰略決策、預測未來業績和評估當前績效時內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標。透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層旨在為投資者提供對呈列期間營運業績和趨勢進行的更有意義、更一致的比較。這些非 GAAP 財務指標是與按照 GAAP 呈現的結果相補充且結合使用的，它們反映了我們觀察經營方面的另一種視角。當與我們的 GAAP 結果一同審視時，能夠更全面地理解影響我們業務的因素和趨勢。這些非 GAAP 指標應被視為對按照 GAAP 計算的相應指標的補充，而不是替代或優於這些指標。

非 GAAP 財務指標未按照 GAAP 編制，因此我們的非 GAAP 資訊未必與其他公司呈現的同類標題指標有可比性。將每個非 GAAP 財務指標根據最具有可比性的 GAAP 指標進行調整的表格於下方提供。

Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 163 $ 2.42 $ 142 $ 2.12 $ 354 $ 5.27 $ 272 $ 4.04 Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) — — — — — — 1 0.01 Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) — — 1 0.01 — — 3 0.03 Other matters (iii) — — — — 4 0.06 — — Tax item - Mexico (iv) (7 ) (0.10 ) — — (14 ) (0.21 ) (1 ) (0.01 ) Other tax matters (v) — — (1 ) (0.01 ) — — (1 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 156 $ 2.32 $ 142 $ 2.12 $ 344 $ 5.12 $ 274 $ 4.06

淨收入、每股盈利和稅率可能因四捨五入而出現加總出入或重新計算

II.非 GAAP 資訊（續）

說明

(i) 在截至 2022 年 6 月 30 日止六個月內，我們錄得 100 萬美元的稅前收購和整合費用，涉及對 KaTech 的收購和整合以及我們在阿根廷合資企業的投資。

(ii) 在截至 2022 年 6 月 30 日止三個月和六個月內，我們分別錄得 200 萬美元和 400 萬美元，屬於成本智能 (Cost Smart) 計劃的稅前剩餘重組相關費用。

(iii) 在截至 2023 年 6 月 30 日止六個月內，我們錄得 500 萬美元的稅前費用，主要與美國罷工的影響有關。

(iv) 在截至 2023 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月和六個月，我們分別錄得 700 萬美元和 1,400 萬美元的稅項利益；在截至 2022 年 6 月 30 日止六個月錄得 100 萬美元的稅項利益，這些收益是由前述期間墨西哥比索對美元的匯率變動以及該變動對我們重新評估墨西哥的財務報表的影響所帶來。

(v) 該項與往年淨稅務負債和或有事項，巴基斯坦超級稅的影響，以及上述非 GAAP 項回調的稅項結果有關。這些結果被之前經確認的針對特定巴西地方激勵措施所獲稅項利益利息所抵消，這些措施以前屬應稅項。

Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) (in millions, pre-tax)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 251 $ 213 $ 542 $ 423 Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) — — — 1 Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) — 2 — 4 Other matters (iii) — — 5 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 251 $ 215 $ 547 $ 428

有關說明 (i) 至 (iii)，請參閱包含在 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS 中的說明 (i) 至 (iii)。

II.非 GAAP 資訊（續）

Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 219 $ 55 25.1 % $ 478 $ 120 25.1 % Add back: Other matters (iii) — — 5 1 Tax item - Mexico (iv) — 7 — 14 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 219 $ 62 28.3 % $ 483 $ 135 28.0 %





(in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 196 $ 51 26.0 % $ 383 $ 105 27.4 % Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) - - 1 - Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 2 1 4 1 Tax item - Mexico (iv) - - - 1 Other tax matters (v) - 1 - 1 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 198 $ 53 26.8 % $ 388 $ 108 27.8 %

有關說明 (i) 至 (v)，請參閱包含在 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS 中的說明 (i) 至 (v)。

II.非 GAAP 資訊（續）

Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share ("GAAP EPS") to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS") (Unaudited)



Expected EPS Range

for Full-Year 2023 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP EPS $ 8.95 $ 9.55 Add: Other matters (i) 0.06 0.06 Tax item - Mexico (ii) (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted EPS $ 8.80 $ 9.40

以上是我們根據預計 2023 年全年調整後攤薄每股盈利調整的預計2023年全年攤薄每股盈利。上述金額可能無法反映某些未來費用、成本和/或收益，這些費用、成本和/或收益因其發生時間、影響和/或重要性未知，故本質上難以預測和估計。這些金額包括但不限於用於收購和整合成本、減值和重整成本以及某些其他項目的對 GAAP 每股盈利的調整。我們通常會從我們的調整後每股盈利指引中排除這些調整。出於這些原因，相對於 GAAP 每股盈利，我們對自己預測調整後每股盈利的能力更有信心。

對 2023 年 GAAP 每股盈利的調整包括以下內容：

主要與美國的罷工影響有關的費用。 墨西哥比索對美元的匯率變動以及該變動對公司在該期間重新評估墨西哥財務報表產生影響所帶來的稅項利益。

II.非 GAAP 資訊（續）

Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR") Expected Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR") (Unaudited)



Expected Effective Tax Rate Range

for Full-Year 2023 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP ETR 25.5 % 27.0 % Add: Other matters (i) — % — % Tax item - Mexico (ii) 1.5 % 1.5 % Adjusted ETR 27.0 % 28.5 %

以上是我們根據 2023 年預計全年調整後 GAAP 實際稅率 調整的 2023年預計全年實際稅率。上述金額可能無法反映某些未來費用、成本和/或收益，這些費用、成本和/或收益因其發生時間、影響和/或重要性未知，故本質上難以預測和估計。這些金額包括但不限於根據其他事項和某些其他稅項對 GAAP 實際稅率進行的調整。通常情況下，我們會從我們的調整後實際稅率指引中排除這些調整。出於這些原因，相對於 GAAP 實際稅率，我們對自己預測調整後實際稅率的能力更有信心。

對 2023 年 GAAP 實際稅率的調整包括以下內容：

主要與美國的罷工影響有關的對費用的課稅影響。 墨西哥比索對美元的匯率變動以及該變動對我們在該期間重新評估墨西哥財務報表產生影響所帶來的稅項利益。

