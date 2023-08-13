Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Size Is Forecasted to Grow USD 638.37 Million by 2030, Increasing At a CAGR of 5.0%

[214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Plate Rolling Machine Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 431.59 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 638.37 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.0% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Wuxi Shenchong, EduTek Instrumentation, Autotrans Systems, Akyapak, Di-Acro, Roccia Srl, Baileigh Industrial, Lien Hsien Machinery Corp., Davi, AMB Picot, Himalaya Machine, Carrell Corporation, Haeusler Ag, DAH-LIAN MACHINE CO. LTD., Sahinler, MG s.r.l, Imcar, Faccin, Micro Teknik, SweBend, E.G. Heller’s Son, Rulmeca, RICH SOU TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Plate Rolling Machine Market By Product Type (Four-Roller Plate Rolling Machine And Three-Roller Plate Rolling Machine), By Application (Steel Manufacturing, Textile, Papermaking, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plate Rolling Machine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 431.59 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 638.37 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Plate Rolling Machine? How big is the Plate Rolling Machine Industry?

Plate Rolling Machine Report Coverage & Overview:

A plate rolling machine falls under the category of metalworking machine tools employed to fashion curved and angled configurations within metal sheets. It serves the purpose of transforming a flat sheet into a cylindrical structure, and is capable of bending both stainless steel and standard steel materials. Additionally, these machines play a pivotal role in diverse manufacturing procedures by shaping steel plates into various configurations, including C-channel beams, I-beams, and H-beams. Beyond this, they exhibit the capability to bend materials like zinc, aluminum, and copper for the construction of tanks and HVAC systems . Furthermore, these products hold relevance in applications spanning from roofing to the realm of metalworking.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/plate-rolling-machine-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Plate Rolling Machine Market: Growth Dynamics

Enhancing Global Market Trends through Increased Infiltration in Automotive and Aviation Sectors from 2023 to 2030

The surging need for lightweight yet robust tools within the aerospace and automotive industries is set to steer the trajectory of the global plate rolling machine market. This trend is underpinned by the heightened demand for advanced plate-rolling technologies, propelling the overall expansion of the market on a global scale. Additionally, the allocation of increased funds for manufacturing endeavors will significantly broaden the horizons for market growth worldwide. Furthermore, breakthroughs in plate rolling equipment hold the potential to trigger substantial expansion within the market landscape in the near future.

The escalating demand for these products across a wide spectrum of industrial applications will pave the way for the global market's expansion. Anticipated innovations and product launches are poised to catalyze a transformative shift in the global market dynamics, leading to exponential growth in the sales of plate rolling machines. An illustrative example is Caterpillar Inc., a prominent U.S. company specializing in construction equipment, which unveiled CONEXPO in March 2023—an advanced wheel loader featuring a 3D screed plate system. This strategic move is projected to provide a significant boost to the global market landscape.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/plate-rolling-machine-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 431.59 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 638.37 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.0% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Wuxi Shenchong, EduTek Instrumentation, Autotrans Systems, Akyapak, Di-Acro, Roccia Srl, Baileigh Industrial, Lien Hsien Machinery Corp., Davi, AMB Picot, Himalaya Machine, Carrell Corporation, Haeusler Ag, DAH-LIAN MACHINE CO. LTD., Sahinler, MG s.r.l, Imcar, Faccin, Micro Teknik, SweBend, E.G. Heller’s Son, Rulmeca, and RICH SOU TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Plate Rolling Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global plate rolling machine market is sectored into product type, application, and region.

In product type terms, The global market for plate rolling machines is divided into two main segments: the four-roller plate rolling machine and the three-roller plate rolling machine. Notably, the four-roller plate rolling machine category captured a significant share of approximately 75% in the global market during 2022. Moreover, this segment is expected to exhibit the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the upcoming years. This growth projection can be attributed to the exceptional performance characteristics offered by these machines, including a comprehensive hydraulic drive, energy-saving capabilities, and remarkable efficiency. Furthermore, these machines possess the capability to finely adjust the clamping pressure and roll cylinders with an upper roller diameter approximately 1.1 times the cylinder's diameter.

Based on the application, The worldwide plate rolling machine sector is categorized into segments including steel manufacturing, textiles, papermaking, and others. Notably, the steel manufacturing sector made a significant contribution to the global market share in 2022 and is poised to further solidify its prominence in the industry on a global scale in the forthcoming years. The anticipated growth of this segment during the evaluation period can be attributed to the increasing demand for steel, particularly within the automotive and construction sectors. Furthermore, plate rolling machines are used for rolling flat steel sheets for making cylindrical products including buckets, pipes, pressure vessels , and tanker trailers.

The global Plate Rolling Machine market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Four-Roller Plate Rolling Machine

Three-Roller Plate Rolling Machine

By Application

Steel Manufacturing

Textile

Papermaking

Others

Browse the full “Plate Rolling Machine Market By Product Type (Four-Roller Plate Rolling Machine And Three-Roller Plate Rolling Machine), By Application (Steel Manufacturing, Textile, Papermaking, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plate-rolling-machine-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Plate Rolling Machine market include -

Wuxi Shenchong

EduTek Instrumentation

Autotrans Systems

Akyapak

Di-Acro

Roccia Srl

Baileigh Industrial

Lien Hsien Machinery Corp.

Davi

AMB Picot

Himalaya Machine

Carrell Corporation

Haeusler Ag

DAH-LIAN MACHINE CO. LTD.

Sahinler

MG s.r.l

Imcar

Faccin

Micro Teknik

SweBend

E.G. Heller’s Son

Rulmeca

RICH SOU TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global plate rolling machine market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 5.0% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global plate rolling machine market size was evaluated at nearly $431.59 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $638.37 million by 2030.

The global plate rolling machine market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to surging demand for lightweight and high-strength tools in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

In terms of product type, the four-roller plate rolling machine segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the steel manufacturing segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period. Region-wise, the European plate rolling machine market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/plate-rolling-machine-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plate Rolling Machine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plate Rolling Machine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plate Rolling Machine Industry?

What segments does the Plate Rolling Machine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plate Rolling Machine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7440

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is poised to retain a significant portion of the global market share during the period of analysis.

Anticipated to spearhead the global market revenue across the evaluation timeline, Asia-Pacific secured an impressive 39% share of the global plate rolling machine market in 2022. The region's market expansion during the projected period can be attributed to the substantial demand for these products within vital end-use sectors like papermaking and steel production. Countries like China and India are notably driving this demand. Furthermore, the thriving automotive sectors in South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, India, and Japan will further bolster regional market profits. The presence of key manufacturers in this region will play a pivotal role in the subcontinent's market growth.

Meanwhile, the plate rolling machine industry in Europe is poised to exhibit the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within the projected timeframe. This growth is propelled by factors such as heightened industrialization and supportive government policies in countries like the UK, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, and France. Additionally, a rising adoption of these machines within the steel manufacturing and textile processing sectors will significantly contribute to the industry's noteworthy expansion across the continent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Plate Rolling Machine Market: Prospects for Growth

The widespread adoption of 4-roll plate rolling machines across diverse end-use sectors is poised to usher in novel dimensions of expansion for the global market.

The extensive utilization of 4-roll plate rolling machines for tasks such as sheet metal bending and working with conical pieces is set to unlock fresh avenues of growth for the global plate rolling machine market. The remarkable operational efficiency exhibited by these machines, along with their capacity to accurately shape sheet metal, is expected to create promising opportunities for industry growth on a global scale.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/plate-rolling-machine-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Adhesives & Sealants Market By Adhesive Formulating Technology Sealant (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, And Reactive), By Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, And Butyl), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/adhesives-sealants-market

Adsorbent Market By Type (Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina, Others), By Application (Petroleum Refining, Chemicals/Petrochemicals, Gas Refining, Water Treatment, Air Separation & Drying, Packaging, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Market Intelligence, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/adsorbent-market

Glycobiology/Glycomics Market By Product (Enzymes, Instrument, Carbohydrates, Kits, Reagents And Chemicals, Others), By Application (Disease Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/glycomics-glycobiology-industry

Knee Reconstruction Device Market By Product (Cemented Implants, Cementless Implants, Partial Implants, Revision Implants), By End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Clinics, ASCs), By Indication (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

Online Doctor Consultation Market By Indication (Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes Consultation, Gastroenterology, General Physician, Gynecology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Sexology, Stress And Mental Health, Weight Management, Others), By Consultation (Audio Chat, Video Chat), By Application (Disease-Specific, Health Assessment, Health Education, Medical Files Management, Online Reference Services, Remote Consultation), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-doctor-consultation-market

Health Care Provider Management Market By Component (Services And Software), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise Delivery Mode And Cloud-Based Delivery Mode), By End User (Verticals And Service Providers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/health-care-provider-management-market

Virtual Care Market By Component (Solutions And Services), By Platform (Video, Audio, And Messaging), By Kiosks (Application, Pharmacies, Hospitals, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-care-market

Power Air Purifying Respirator Market By Product Outlook (Half Mask, Full Face Mask, Helmets, Hoods & Visors), By Application Outlook (Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Mining, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/power-air-purifying-respirator-market

Healthcare Packaging Market By Packaging Format (Flexible Packaging And Rigid Packaging), By Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Glass, And Paper & Paper Board), By End Use (Pharma & Biological And Medical Supply And Medical Equipment), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-packaging-market

Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market By Product (Nonionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionics, And Others), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market By Source (Bone Marrow, Epidermis, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Hematopoietic Stem Cells, And Chondrocytes), By Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Wound Healing, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Diseases, And Autoimmune Diseases), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/autologous-cell-therapy-market

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market By Material (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, And Others (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Acrylic, And Cellulose Acetate)), By Usability (Disposable, And Reusable), By FDA Class (Class I, Class II, And Class III), By Application (Attire, Surgical Supplies & Wipes, Sheets & Blankets, And Others (Curtains, Upholstery)), By Hospital Department (General Ward, Surgical Room, Infectious Disease Ward, ICU, And Others (Casualty (Emergency Service), Geriatrics, And Gastroenterology)), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antimicrobial-hospital-textiles-market

Global Enteral Nutrition Market By Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein For Diabetes Care Patient, And Others), By Form (Powder, And Liquid), By Age Group (Adults (Above 18), And Pediatric (Below 18)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Sales, Retail, And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enteral-nutrition-market

Global Acupuncture Needles Market By Product (Disposable Needles, And Non-Disposable Needles), By Material (Stainless Steel, Gold, And Silver), By End-Use (Hospital, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/acupuncture-needles-market

Global Fire Insurance Market By Coverage (Standard Coverage And Optional Coverage), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, And Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail And Consumer Goods, I.T. & Telecom, Hospitality, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fire-insurance-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?