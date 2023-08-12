Enservco Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has scheduled its 2023 second quarter earnings call for Tuesday August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



The conference call will be accessible by dialing 877-545-0523 (973-528-0016 for international callers), access code 173030. A telephonic replay will be available through August 29, 2023, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Replay ID # 48952.

To listen to the webcast, participants should access the Enservco website, located at www.enservco.com , and link to the “Investors” page at least 10 minutes early to register. Participants can also connect directly at

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/P age/2228/48952

A replay of the webcast will be available until September 15, 2023.

About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com.

Contact:

Mark Patterson

Chief Financial Officer

mpatterson@enservco.com