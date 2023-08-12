Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size Surges From $8.21 Billion to Anticipated $45.79 Billion, At CAGR of 23.96% | Billing Innovation Drives Growth

[212 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.21 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 45.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 23.96% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Redknee Solutions, Netcracker Technology, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Amdocs, Huawei Technologies, Computer Science Corporation, Ericsson, CGI Group,AsiaInfo, Openet (Ireland), TEOCO (US), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Enghouse Networks (Canada), Nexign (Russia), Bearing Point (Netherlands), FTS (Israel), Subex (India), Sterlite Technologies (India), Tecnotree (Finland), Zuora (US), Apttus (US), among others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size By Application (Account Management, Revenue Management, And Customer Management), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), By End-User (Enterprises, Individuals), By Cloud Platform (SaaS, IaaS), By Type Of Billing (Convergent, Interconnect, Prepaid, Postpaid, Roaming, And Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast-Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Telecom Cloud Billing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.21 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 45.79 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23.96% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Telecom Cloud Billing? How big is the Telecom Cloud Billing Industry?

Telecom Cloud Billing Report Coverage & Overview:

Telecom billing constitutes a structured approach employed to collate and categorize data related to the utilization of accounts, services, and telecommunication offerings by individuals or entities. Given the intricate nature of mobile technology, the necessity for a robust telecom billing system has become paramount. Cloud-based telecom billing solutions are typically crafted to enhance operational efficacy. These platforms offer both flexibility and the capacity to adapt to usage processing requirements, ensuring a dependable experience while being capable of scaling as demand dictates. The practice of cloud-based telecom billing finds extensive application in managing accounts, revenue, and customer interactions.

The progressions in cloud computing play a pivotal role in enhancing the telecom sector's service offerings and addressing cost-related concerns. This transformation is largely attributed to the migration from landline telephones to IP-based mobile technology. The Telecom Cloud Billing Market is categorized by platform into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). The SaaS platform not only swiftly supports new clients but also facilitates the consolidation of postpaid and prepaid billing systems into a unified platform.

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market: Growth Dynamics

The global telecom cloud billing market is experiencing robust growth. This expansion is fueled by various factors, including the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology, the surge in mobile penetration, minimized administrative and operational costs, and the growing transparency among cloud providers. These factors collectively contribute to the flourishing of the global telecom cloud billing market.

Advantages such as horizontal and vertical scalability, enhanced charging and tracking capabilities for new services, data analytics for improved decision-making, centralized storage with improved convergence, and the dynamic service provision enabled by cloud-based billing for telecom are motivating enterprises to embrace telecom cloud billing processes. This adoption is ultimately driving the growth of the global market.

Furthermore, the market's growth is propelled by the escalating demand for bundled services, the increasing requirement for real-time billing, and the growing preference of customers for online transactions and billing.

The market's potential is further enhanced by the increasing array of value-added services provided by operators, such as Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), and more. These offerings create ample opportunities for the market's expansion during the forecast period. However, the use of legacy systems and stringent regulatory frameworks within the telecom sector may pose obstacles to the growth of the global telecom cloud billing market.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role of telecommunication infrastructure in maintaining connectivity among societies, governments, and businesses. The pandemic led to a significant reliance on technology, with remote work and information sharing becoming essential. Telecom operators, particularly data center operators, mobile, and broadband providers, benefited from the surge in voice and data traffic. The pandemic-driven stay-at-home measures increased the usage of broadband services for remote meetings and work-related video conferencing.

The increased demand for telecom cloud billing during the pandemic is aligned with the flourishing telecom sector. However, short and medium-term disruptions in the value chain were observed due to the pandemic, with a projected recovery in the post-Covid-19 era.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.21 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 45.79 billion CAGR Growth Rate 23.96% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Redknee Solutions, Netcracker Technology, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Amdocs, Huawei Technologies, Computer Science Corporation, Ericsson, CGI Group,AsiaInfo, Openet (Ireland), TEOCO (US), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Enghouse Networks (Canada), Nexign (Russia), Bearing Point (Netherlands), FTS (Israel), Subex (India), Sterlite Technologies (India), Tecnotree (Finland), Zuora (US), Apttus (US), among others Key Segment By Product types, By Applications, By End-user, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Telecom Cloud Billing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market is categorized based on various factors such as Application, Service, Deployment Model, End-User, Cloud Platform, Billing, and Geography.

Regarding Application, the market is divided into Customer Management, Account Management, Revenue Management, and Other categories. Customer management is projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the heightened focus on customer-centric solutions. Cloud billing not only aids in customer retention but also adds value, contributing to the cultivation of robust customer-provider relationships.

In terms of Service, the market encompasses Professional Services and Managed Services. Managed services assist businesses in daily operations, maintenance, and ongoing IT needs. Professional services, on the other hand, address specific challenges through dedicated projects such as cloud migration or new hardware deployment.

Regarding Deployment Model, the market segments into Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Public clouds, owned and operated by third parties, are commonly deployed for cloud computing. Private clouds, more flexible and secure, are predominantly utilized by a single business or organization. Hybrid clouds combine aspects of both private and public clouds, allowing organizations to leverage both resources.

Based on End-User, the market distinguishes between Enterprises and Individuals. Among these segments, the Individual category is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market.

The Cloud Platform segment includes SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. Among these, the SaaS platform is expected to command the largest share in the Global market. SaaS enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to swiftly introduce new services while also facilitating the integration of multiple billing systems, such as prepaid and postpaid, into a unified platform.

Concerning the Type of Billing, the market encompasses Roaming, Convergent, Postpaid, Interconnect, Prepaid, and Other categories. The convergent billing segment is projected to hold the largest market share globally. This is due to telecom services offering diverse payment models, requiring a unified system capable of accommodating various lines of business, payment models, and subscriber types.

The global Telecom Cloud Billing market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Convergent

Interconnect

Prepaid

Postpaid

Roaming

By Application

Account management

Aevenue management

Austomer management

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By End-User

Enterprises

Individuals

By Cloud Platform

SaaS

IaaS

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size By Application (Account Management, Revenue Management, And Customer Management), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), By End-User (Enterprises, Individuals), By Cloud Platform (SaaS, IaaS), By Type Of Billing (Convergent, Interconnect, Prepaid, Postpaid, Roaming, And Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast-Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Telecom Cloud Billing market include -

Redknee Solutions

Netcracker Technology

Oracle Corporation

Tech Mahindra

Amdocs

Huawei Technologies

Computer Science Corporation

Ericsson

CGI Group,AsiaInfo

Openet (Ireland)

TEOCO (US)

Intracom Telecom (Greece)

Enghouse Networks (Canada)

Nexign (Russia)

Bearing Point (Netherlands)

FTS (Israel)

Subex (India)

Sterlite Technologies (India)

Tecnotree (Finland)

Zuora (US)

Apttus (US),

among others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Telecom Cloud Billing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 23.96% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Telecom Cloud Billing market size was valued at around US$ 8.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 45.79 billion by 2030.

Application-wise, customer management is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR.

Based on Service, managed services assist businesses run, maintain, and deliver IT needs.

According to the Deployment Model, the most widely used form of cloud computing is the public cloud.

End-User segmentation predicts the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market's largest category will be Individual.

SaaS is projected to have the biggest market share of all cloud platform segments.

According to billing type, convergent billing will dominate the global market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Telecom Cloud Billing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Telecom Cloud Billing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Telecom Cloud Billing Industry?

What segments does the Telecom Cloud Billing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Telecom Cloud Billing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product types, By Applications, By End-user, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

In the global telecom cloud billing market, North America is projected to emerge as the leading revenue generator. This prominence is underpinned by several key factors, including a substantial customer base within the telecommunications industry, the expansive growth of the telecom sector, and the increasing integration of advanced digital technologies within this domain. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as robust economic development, a significant population of smartphone users, escalating internet usage, and the progressive evolution of the telecommunications sector. Notably, highly populous developing countries like China and India are playing pivotal roles in shaping the advancements observed in the telecom industry within the Asia Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

