CentiMark Teams with Women And Drones & NPS-DDP.org to Support Denver East HS STEM Program

Donations helping to support STEM education and Public Safety Partnering to help STEM education receive free drone technology When you purchase here these brands give back to Support public safety & STEM education

Recycling old technology to help benefit Youth STEM education as well as underfunded Public Safety agencies.

We are tremendously excited and deeply grateful to witness companies like CentiMark actively contributing and donating to our mission of advancing STEM education and enhancing public safety.” — Mark Langley

HEBRON, CT., 06248, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CentiMark Corporation , a renowned leader in roofing and flooring solutions with a strong national presence, has forged a dynamic partnership with Women and Drones and the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP.org) to invigorate education and public safety. CentiMark proudly contributes a drone to Denver East High School's esteemed STEM education program. Denver East High School, situated at 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver CO 80205, stands at the forefront of propelling STEM education through its dedicated youth-focused robotics program. In synergy with Women and Drones, a catalyst for diversity in the drone industry, the school is collaborating with NPS-DDP.org to secure support. This initiative supplies vital drone technology to resource-constrained public safety agencies and repurposes aging drones for educational endeavors.The initiative began on 12/29/2022 when Ariel Ruempolhamer, family and community coordinator at Denver East High School, submitted an application for a drone donation request to NPS-DDP.org, with the partnership of Women And Drones. This request found its place on NPS-DDP's interactive map, a hub for public safety and STEM education drone contributions. The overarching objective is to provide students immersive experiences with drone technology, cultivating knowledge in safety protocols and coding essentials and employment opportunities.CentiMark Corporation's unwavering dedication to innovation and community upliftment serves as the cornerstone for this collaborative venture. With numerous strategic locations across the nation and a rich legacy, CentiMark epitomizes the spirit of progress by embracing cutting-edge methodologies, including drone technology.The momentous drone donation, a testament to CentiMark Corporation's values, was orchestrated by a company representative (date pending). This altruistic gesture serves as a poignant embodiment of CentiMark's commitment to nurturing education and fostering innovative thinking.Ariel Ruempolhamer's sentiments echo the anticipated impact: "A drone donation to East High School is synonymous with nurturing the scientists of tomorrow. Students will immerse themselves in a world of opportunities, simultaneously confronting biases and exploring the dimensions of drone technology. This donation will infuse safety awareness, comprehension of regulations, and proficiency in drone flight and coding.""We at CentiMark are excited to donate our old drones to programs that matter such as the STEM programs and the NPS-DDP As we grow and update our equipment we hope to continue to donate drones to these programs. “ Said Mr. Collicott, Drone Program Manager of the Western Group of CentiMark Corporation.CentiMark's contribution not only advances STEM education but also fosters innovation, bearing testament to a profound commitment to sustainability. For further insights into CentiMark's pioneering initiatives and community engagement, visit the CentiMark Corporation Profile. Discover the essence of Women and Drones by exploring the Women and Drones WebsiteBy contributing drones to this program, CentiMark not only furthers STEM education but also helps to shape the future of innovation and learning, while demonstrating there commitment to sustainability and helping to repurpose older usable drones as opposed to adding them to electronic waste land fillsFor more information about CentiMark Corporation and its dedication to innovation and community support, please visit CentiMark Corporation Profile.For more information about Women and Drones, please visit Women and Drones Website.For media inquiries, please contact:Media RelationsCentiMark CorporationKathy Slencak,kathy.slencak@centimark.comAbout CentiMark Corporation:CentiMark Corporation is a premier provider of commercial and industrial roofing and flooring solutions with a vast presence across the United States. Founded on a commitment to innovation, CentiMark continuously pioneers cutting-edge techniques and technologies to deliver exceptional services to its clients. In addition to its industry leadership, CentiMark embraces corporate social responsibility by actively participating in philanthropic initiatives that drive positive change in communities across the nation.About Denver East High School:Denver East High School is a renowned institution committed to providing quality education and fostering the development of young minds. Located in Denver, CO, the school is at the forefront of promoting STEM education, enabling students to engage with advanced technologies and explore their potential through hands-on learning experiences.About Women and Drones:Women and Drones is a leading organization dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the drone industry. "This initiative is part of our commitment to support STEM education and inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts and innovators. We believe that drones are not only fun and exciting, but also powerful tools for learning and creativity. By giving students access to drones, we hope to spark their curiosity and passion for STEM fields and careers."About NPS-DDP.org:The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP.org) was founded by Airborne Works a drone technology provider. NPS-DDP.org is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to equipping public safety agencies with drone technology that enhances their capabilities and effectiveness. The program also repurposes older drones for educational initiatives, thereby promoting STEM education and innovation among the youth. Any companies or individuals interested in making a donation can visit https://nps-ddp.org/corporate-donation/

STEM Education, the value of giving back to support youth education.