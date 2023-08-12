Exploring the Global Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market Size Journey from USD 121.36 Million to a Projected USD 189.67 Million, At a CAGR of 5.72%

[211 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 121.36 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 189.67 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.72% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Microfocus X-Ray Systems, Excillum, Unicomp Technology, Source 1 X-Ray, CANON ANELVA CORPORATION, Nikon Metrology, Hamamatsu Photonics, Micro X-Ray, X-RAY WorX GmbH, Anton Paar India Pvt. Ltd, Oxford Instruments, Trufocus, Panalytical, Incoatec, Aolong, SIGRAY, Bruker Corporation, Spellman High Voltage, Kyoritsu Electric, Nordson-Dage, Rigaku., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market By Type (Open-Type And Sealed-Type), By Application (Electronic, Medical Science, And Casting Inspection), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 121.36 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 189.67 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.72% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Microfocus X-Ray Sources? How big is the Microfocus X-Ray Sources Industry?

Microfocus X-Ray Sources Report Coverage & Overview:

Microfocus X-ray generators are designed for both 3D and 2D non-destructive examination. Additionally, the small focal point inherent in microfocus X-ray technology prevents the occurrence of image blurring, ensuring enlarged and sharply defined X-ray images. Specifically, microfocus X-rays find application in the non-destructive inspection of industrial specimens, utilizing their capacity for high-resolution imaging and magnification. It's worth noting that a microfocus X-ray source enables the comprehensive scrutiny of objects through magnified X-ray images, serving as a means to obtain pictures with exceptional levels of detail.

Global Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market: Growth Dynamics

Surge in elderly population susceptible to orthopedic ailments to expedite the global market space

The rise in the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases such as orthopedic disorders and cancer will proliferate the expansion of the microfocus x-ray sources market across the globe. The demand for the product has been accelerated as a result of recent developments in the design of the microfocus x-ray source. Aside from this, the constant emergence of new technologies for boosting image quality and the increased focus of industry players on product innovations will pave the way for the expansion of the market around the world. In addition to this, the market will expand as a result of the constant appearance of new technologies. The introduction of novel product advancements will make a beneficial contribution to the overall earnings of the global market.

For instance, in April 2023, Nikon Corporation, a key Japanese firm manufacturing digital SLR cameras , introduced VOXLS 40 C 450, a high-performing X-ray and CT System. The strategic move is predicted to expand the scope of demand for microfocus X-ray sources in the coming years. In September 2020, Waygate Technologies, a global provider of non-destructive testing solutions & a key division of Baker Hughes Digital Solutions, introduced next-gen industrial 3D CT tools and 2D radiography referred to as Phoenix V/tome/x S240. Such moves will provide a strong platform for the growth of the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 121.36 million in 2022 Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 189.67 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.72% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Microfocus X-Ray Systems, Excillum, Unicomp Technology, Source 1 X-Ray, CANON ANELVA CORPORATION, Nikon Metrology, Hamamatsu Photonics, Micro X-Ray, X-RAY WorX GmbH, Anton Paar India Pvt. Ltd, Oxford Instruments, Trufocus, Panalytical, Incoatec, Aolong, SIGRAY, Bruker Corporation, Spellman High Voltage, Kyoritsu Electric, Nordson-Dage, and Rigaku. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global microfocus X-ray sources market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, The worldwide market for microfocus X-ray sources is categorized into two distinct segments: open-type and sealed-type. Furthermore, the open-type segment, which captured approximately sixty-six percent of the global market share in 2022, is projected to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the subsequent eight years. The segment's expansion in the upcoming years can be ascribed to the remarkable capabilities provided by open-type microfocus X-ray sources, combined with their cost-effectiveness. It has been reported that open-type microfocus X-ray sources can effectively identify defects smaller than 5 microns and are also suitable for thicker items.

Based on the application, The worldwide microfocus X-ray sources sector is divided into three main segments: electronics, medical science, and casting inspection. Furthermore, the casting inspection category, which made a substantial contribution to the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to achieve global industry leadership in the forthcoming years. The segment's significant growth over the expected period can be attributed to the extensive application of microfocus X-ray sources in the nondestructive assessment of castings, particularly for identifying internal defects within them.

The global Microfocus X-Ray Sources market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Open Type

Sealed Type

By Application

Electronic

Medical Science

Casting Inspection

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Microfocus X-Ray Sources market include –

Microfocus X-Ray Systems

Excillum

Unicomp Technology

Source 1 X-Ray

CANON ANELVA CORPORATION

Nikon Metrology

Hamamatsu Photonics

Micro X-Ray

X-RAY WorX GmbH

Anton Paar India Pvt. Ltd

Oxford Instruments

Trufocus

Panalytical

Incoatec

Aolong

SIGRAY

Bruker Corporation

Spellman High Voltage

Kyoritsu Electric

Nordson-Dage

Rigaku.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global microfocus X-ray sources market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 5.72% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global microfocus X-ray sources market size was evaluated at nearly $121.36 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $189.67 million by 2030.

The global microfocus X-ray sources market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the constant emergence of new technologies for increasing image quality and the growing focus of industry players on product innovations.

In terms of type, the open type segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the casting inspection segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European microfocus X-ray sources market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Microfocus X-Ray Sources industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Microfocus X-Ray Sources Industry?

What segments does the Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Microfocus X-Ray Sources Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold a significant portion of the global market share throughout the analysis period.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific commanded more than fifty percent of the total microfocus X-ray sources market share globally. This region is expected to maintain its dominance by generating substantial market revenue over the anticipated timeframe. The driving force behind the region's market expansion during this assessment period can be attributed to the presence of influential industry players in countries like China and Japan. Additionally, the widespread utilization of this product in sectors such as healthcare, electronics, and casting will play a pivotal role in propelling regional market growth in the coming years. Notably, Japan and China will be pivotal in steering revenue growth for the regional market.

Moreover, the microfocus X-ray sources sector in Europe is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) within the assessment period. This growth can be attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure in the continent, coupled with a rising demand for the product across various end-use domains. Furthermore, countries such as France, Germany, Spain, Finland, and the UK are identified as significant revenue contributors in the region, poised to substantially enhance the overall industry revenue.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Microfocus X-ray Sources Market: Opportunities

The huge demand for dose reduction methods can open new vistas of growth for the global market during the forecast timeline

Humungous demand for improvement in image quality and the need for enhancing workflow efficiencies will open new growth opportunities for the global microfocus x-ray sources market. Furthermore, the need for dose-reduction techniques will enlarge the scope of the global market demand. The emergence of new technologies for improving the resolution quality of images will create new vistas of growth for the global market.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

