Bitget Announces Trading Tournament, KCGI 2023, with a Whopping $2.6 Million and Helicopter Prize Pool

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023, an extraordinary global crypto spot, futures, demo trading and copy trading competition. Proudly marking its fourth edition, KCGI 2023 promises a captivating array of contests, an exhilarating roulette game, and a live session that will set the trading world ablaze. Traders worldwide are poised to compete for a breathtaking prize pool of up to 2,650,000 USDT, accompanied by an array of extravagant prizes, including a Tesla Cybersquad and a Airbus H135 helicopter.

KCGI 2023 kicks off on August 18 with the adrenaline-pumping Spot Trading Contest, followed by the thrilling Demo Trading, Futures Copy Trading, and Futures Trading Contests. Traders from every corner of the globe can either join the competition individually or form formidable teams to claim their stake of the coveted grand prize. Additionally, participants will be treated to two spectacular events—the riveting roulette game and live roulette session—where fabulous prizes, such as the latest iPhone and the awe-inspiring Tesla Cyberquad, await the lucky victors.

Since its debut in 2021, KCGI has experienced nothing short of explosive growth over the past few editions, amassing over 32,000 participants and just shy of 200 teams from all over the world in KCGI 2022: Football Edition amid a bleak crypto winter. Building on this resounding success, Bitget's groundbreaking rebranding initiative and 5th Anniversary has positioned KCGI 2023 as a momentous leap forward, symbolizing Bitget's evolution into a dynamic, diverse, and vibrant cryptocurrency exchange.

KCGI 2023 embodies more than just a competition—it's a celebration of smarter trading. As participants engage in this electrifying trading extravaganza, they will unlock the full potential of Bitget's cutting-edge platform, harnessing the power of social trading, derivatives, and immersive educational activities. This rapidly growing CEX offers an unparalleled trading journey, empowering traders to thrive and adapt in the ever-changing crypto landscape.

"As we gear up for KCGI 2023, we are thrilled to present traders worldwide with an exceptional opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for the most remarkable prize pool we ever have. At Bitget, we believe in fostering a dynamic and diverse cryptocurrency exchange, and KCGI represents another step towards achieving that vision.” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. “With an exciting lineup of contests, including spot trading, futures, and copy trading, we invite participants to join us in this trading extravaganza and experience the smarter trading journey that Bitget offers. We look forward to witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of our global trading community as we embark on this exhilarating journey together."



As Bitget commemorates five years of excellence, the company has launched a series of exciting initiatives and partnerships in addition to KCGI 2023. Of which, the highly-anticipated EmpowerX Summit, set to take place in Singapore this September, will bring together industry experts and crypto enthusiasts for insightful discussions and networking opportunities. Bitget is also undergoing a significant transformation with its rebranding efforts centering around the " Trade smarter " philosophy, symbolizing its commitment to empowering traders with intelligently-designed tools. All these initiatives highlight Bitget's unwavering dedication to growth, innovation, and customer-centricity in the crypto landscape.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

