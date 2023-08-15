Global ISO Tank Container Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ISO tank container market size is predicted to reach $1.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.
The growth in the ISO tank container market is due to the growing petrochemical industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest ISO tank container market share. Major players in the ISO tank container market include China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd., Nantong Tank Container CO. Ltd., CXIC Group Containers Company Limited.
ISO Tank Container Market Segments
• By Container Type: Dry Container, Thermal and Refrigerated Container, Tank Container, Open Top Container, Insulated Container, Flat Rack Container, Other Container Types
• By Transport Mode: Road, Rail, Marine
• By Application: Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global ISO tank container market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
ISO tank container refers to a class of tank containers that comply with guidelines defined by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO), are used to transport and store liquids, powders, and gases, are suitable for different modes of transportation, and can transport both hazardous and non-hazardous products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. ISO Tank Container Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
