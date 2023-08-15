Global Biomaterials Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biomaterials market size is predicted to reach $219.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3%.
The growth in the biomaterials market is due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest biomaterials market share. Major players in the biomaterials market include Carpenter Technology Corporation, Corbion NV, Evonik Industries, Royal DSM, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, BASF SE, Zimmer Biomet.
Biomaterials Market Segments
• By Type: Metallic Biomaterial, Polymeric Biomaterials, Natural Biomaterials, Ceramics
• By Application: Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Tissue Engineering, Neurological/Central Nervous System
3) By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global biomaterials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The biomaterials refer to manmade substances that can be utilized to support tissues or structures in the body. These are natural or synthetic materials that are used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace damaged tissue or a biological function.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Biomaterials Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
