Global Prosthetics And Orthotics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Prosthetics And Orthotics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetics And Orthotics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Prosthetics And Orthotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the prosthetics and orthotics market size is predicted to reach $8.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the prosthetics and orthotics market is due to the increase in sports injuries and road accident cases significantly. North America region is expected to hold the largest prosthetics and orthotics market share. Major players in the prosthetics and orthotics market include Fillauer LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Blatchford Limited, WillowWood Global LLC.

Prosthetics And Orthotics Market Segments

• By Type: Prosthetics, Orthotics

• By Category: Upper limb, Lower limb, Spinal

• By Technology: Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

• By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global prosthetics and orthotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prosthetics & orthotics refer to artificial prosthetics and orthotics medical devices used to support deformity parts of the human body. The purpose of prosthetics & orthotics devices is to fit comfortably and allows people with limb amputations or physical impairments of their limbs or spine to achieve functional ability.

Read More On The Prosthetics And Orthotics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetics-and-orthotics-global-market-report

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC