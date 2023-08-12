2023-36 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF DECISION-MAKING CONCERNING HAWAIʻI WILDFIRES

HONOLULU – Attorney General Anne Lopez has announced that the Department of the Attorney General will be conducting a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaiʻi islands this week.

“The Department of the Attorney General shares the grief felt by all in Hawaiʻi, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” says Attorney General Lopez. “My Department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review. As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”

