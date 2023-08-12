Submit Release
SNOOPY MEETS HIS DOPPLEGANGER!

California’s Great America Amusement Park Welcomes Social Media Sweetheart Bayley, the Snoopy Look-Alike Dog

Santa Clara, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In fun news this week, California’s Great America amusement park, home to Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang, welcomed social media sweetheart and Snoopy look-alike Bayley the Sheepadoodle to celebrate Snoopy’s birthday. Two-year-old Bayley became a viral social media sensation in April because her black and white facial markings bear a striking resemblance to the world’s most famous beagle.

Snoopy first debuted in a comic strip in October 1950. In the beginning, he had various birthdays, but August 10th became his official birthday in 1968. That’s a lot in dog years, but he is still young at heart.

Bayley lives in California and can be followed on Instagram @bayley.sheepadoodle.

For more information, please contact pr@cagreatamerica.com. You can follow California’s Great America on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. https://www.cagreatamerica.com/

Getty Photos:  CLICK HERE   Getty Broll/Soundbite: CLICK HERE

