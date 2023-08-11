Gov. Pillen Announces Communications Team Hire

Submit Release
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced the hiring of Jacy Schafer as his deputy communications director.

Schafer was previously vice president of government affairs with Nebraska Cattlemen. She has held prior communications and legislative roles in North Dakota, including with the Soybean Growers Association and U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer. Schafer has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture communications from North Dakota State University

Schafer serves on the Governor’s communications team with Communications Director Laura Strimple.

