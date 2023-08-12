Kathleen Black Features as the Most Transformational CEO of the Year
Featuring as the Cover of Transformational CEOs of the Year, Exeleon looks into the story of Kathleen Black – The Relentless One.
My mission centers on impact, and the way that looks will constantly evolve with me.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine recently released its latest issue featuring the 10 Most Transformational CEOs of the Year. This edition of the issue includes features of established CEOs and business leaders.
— Kathleen Black
Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Kathleen Black, CEO of Kathleen Black Inc – The Relentless One.
As North America’s leading high-performance business and mindset expert, Kathleen has worked with thousands of highly successful businesses, influential leaders, and globally iconic brands, establishing an impeccable reputation with her result-driven approach.
With a mission to guide influential, powerful leaders to embrace value-centered lives and rise beyond fear to build their own empires, Kathleen Black is redefining what success feels like in the business realm.
In the Cover Story, Kathleen mentions “My mission centers on impact, and the way that looks will constantly evolve with me.”
Also, included in this issue are interviews and stories of CEOs like Emmanuel Smadja of MPOWER Financing, Anna Stella of BBSA Marketing, Jonathan Azouri of CatchCorner by Sports Illustrated, Guillermo Salazar of IrisCX, and more.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About Kathleen Black Inc.
Kathleen Black Inc. is one of North America's leading high-performance business and mindset coaching companies, pioneering a holistic approach to professional development and team training for 15 years. Kathleen Black's expert team of certified coaches and program designers are committed to providing clients with world-class solutions to achieve top one percent success in their industries, using the proven, proprietary systems responsible for guiding iconic brands and high-net-worth individuals to add billions of dollars in sales volume annually.
Kathleen Black Inc. focuses on supporting leaders by inspiring action with in-house genius mindset training, empowered leadership and high-performance systems that maximize individual and team-wide potential. Modelling success for highly successful leaders, Kathleen Black Inc. is driven by the mission to shift how success feels in life and business and support entrepreneurs in discovering what is possible.
For more information, visit www.kathleenspeaks.com or follow @kathleenblackinc on Facebook and Instagram.
